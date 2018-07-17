Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Editorial: Region's firefighters deserve all the support they can get

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

You know how you know it’s summer in Western Pennsylvania?

Firemen’s fairs.

It’s another good moment to praise volunteer firefighters (and first responders in general) and more importantly urge your continuing financial support of them.

You really have to stop and think about those two words to understand just how incredulous a pair they make: volunteer firefighter.

Someone who fights fires, enters buildings amidst the roar of deadly flames, withstands searing heat and suffocating smoke to save humans and pets, and participates in the choreography learned to try and save a burning house and protect the ones next to it.

In their spare time.

For no pay.

On behalf of people they might not even know.

You’re probably aware of the significant reduction in volunteer numbers. And that the average age of those volunteers is rising. You’re probably aware of the thousands of dollars it costs to train and equip the volunteers.

Some municipalities offer a sliver of tax revenue to help support their fire companies. And just last week, the Penn Township commissioners indicated they are likely to soon approve tax breaks for firefighters after a state law passed last year paved the way.

Other local governments have done the same.

All good.

Still, there should be continued pressure in the state’s legislative chambers to identify (and implement) ways to inspire and reward volunteers as well as provide their fire companies with overt financial support.

In the meantime, you can help alleviate the pressure on the steep costs associated with volunteer firefighters in different ways.

First, write a check. Five, fifty, a hundred dollars. It all counts.

Then be sure to support the burger bash, hoagie sale and fish fry; certainly, don’t miss the drag queen bingo.

And, of course, stroll on down to the firemen’s fair, plunk down a few bucks at the booths that directly benefit the fire department and buy a couple of raffle tickets whether you want that new truck or not.

Don’t take a minute to think about doing it, just do it. Thankfully, the volunteers you’ll be supporting never hesitate for a second when that alarm sounds.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me