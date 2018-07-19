Alle-Kiski leaders are taking blight problem seriously

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One of the biggest problems in the Alle-Kiski Valley is aging and decrepit residential and commercial properties.

And we’re pleased to see that local governments in Harrison, Tarentum and across the river in New Kensington are taking this problem seriously.

Harrison officials have issued 30 property maintenance violations against the owners of Harrison Town Square. Once one of the key commercial centers of the Valley when it was the Heights Plaza Shopping Center, it’s now a skeleton of its former self. The commercial property is riddled with craters in parking lots fronting its vacant, rundown storefronts.

In Tarentum, officials have declared war on property owners who fuel this problem by letting properties stand vacant for long periods of time. Owners must register their buildings and pay annual fees ranging from $300 to $5,000 the longer they are vacant.

In New Kensington, council just approved a new list of vacant buildings to be torn down.

These structures breed crime and are fire and safety hazards.

The Valley desperately needs an injection of young blood and, despite the affordable housing, no family wants to live on a block with vacant, dilapidated homes or across the street from a decrepit commercial complex.

Bringing commercial and residential growth back to these towns won’t be an easy fix. But these local officials aren’t sitting by lamenting the “good old days.”

They’re taking action, and what they do now will have an effect on the future.

We applaud them.