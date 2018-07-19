Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Alle-Kiski leaders are taking blight problem seriously

Tribune-Review | Thursday, July 19, 2018, 6:54 a.m.
1123 Woodmont Ave. New Kensington
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
1123 Woodmont Ave. New Kensington

Updated 6 hours ago

One of the biggest problems in the Alle-Kiski Valley is aging and decrepit residential and commercial properties.

And we’re pleased to see that local governments in Harrison, Tarentum and across the river in New Kensington are taking this problem seriously.

Harrison officials have issued 30 property maintenance violations against the owners of Harrison Town Square. Once one of the key commercial centers of the Valley when it was the Heights Plaza Shopping Center, it’s now a skeleton of its former self. The commercial property is riddled with craters in parking lots fronting its vacant, rundown storefronts.

In Tarentum, officials have declared war on property owners who fuel this problem by letting properties stand vacant for long periods of time. Owners must register their buildings and pay annual fees ranging from $300 to $5,000 the longer they are vacant.

In New Kensington, council just approved a new list of vacant buildings to be torn down.

These structures breed crime and are fire and safety hazards.

The Valley desperately needs an injection of young blood and, despite the affordable housing, no family wants to live on a block with vacant, dilapidated homes or across the street from a decrepit commercial complex.

Bringing commercial and residential growth back to these towns won’t be an easy fix. But these local officials aren’t sitting by lamenting the “good old days.”

They’re taking action, and what they do now will have an effect on the future.

We applaud them.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me