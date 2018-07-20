Laurels & Lances: The GCDC should make executive director's salary public

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Laurel & Lance: To the Greensburg Community Development Corporation’s hiring of a full-time executive director.

Greensburg resident Ashley Kertes will lead the nonprofit organization, also known as Think Greensburg, which works closely with city government to promote commercial development. Kertes is a North Huntingdon native who graduated from Seton Hill University in December. Her energy and excitement was lauded by board members.

Kertes replaces longtime GCDC director Steve Gifford, who left the organization for a new job in March 2017 after 12 years. Gifford had a salary of $33,590 a year, and board members said it was hard finding qualified candidates at that price.

The organization’s budget is funded through the city’s contributions, grants, fundraisers, property sales and a special fund created through a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes initiative. The corporation was able to hire a new director in part because the city doubled its funding this year — from $20,000 to $40,000.

GCDC has not disclosed Kertes’ salary. To remain completely transparent and to encourage support in the future, the GCDC should make this information public sooner rather than later.

Laurel: To Retired Army Lt. Col. William “Bill” Lozier, 86, of Greensburg, the 2018 recipient of the John C. “Ace” Mann Blue Cap of the Year award, one of the most prestigious honors given by the Pennsylvania American Legion.

Lozier received the Blue Cap award during the Pennsylvania Department’s annual convention in Harrisburg.

He was nominated by his post, the James E. Zundell American Legion Post 446 in Mt. Pleasant, where he formerly was treasurer and where he still serves on the honor guard.

The Blue Cap award is given to Legion members who exemplify the goals and objectives of the American Legion and who go above and beyond the call of duty.

Lozier was a career Army officer for 28 years, graduating from West Point in 1955 and retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 1983. He did two tours in Vietnam, from 1967-68 and 1971-72.

Lozier has stayed active in veterans’ affairs and as a volunteer since his retirement. In 2013, he was named Citizen of the Year by the Rotary Club of Mt. Pleasant.

We salute you, Lt. Col. Lozier. Your dedicated service to our country, and its veterans, is something to celebrate.

