Editorial: Hats off to the engines who make rec programs roll

Kudos to the Hempfield foundation that is offering grants to youth sports organizations throughout the township.

Nonprofit organizations have until Dec. 31 to apply for a grant. A single organization can receive up to $5,000 per year.

Support for activities open to boys and girls, all of whom are at impressionable ages, needs to be continually encouraged.

We’ve all heard the positives of being involved in team activities. They are a fun way to burn off energy and get some healthy exercise, recognize the value of a balanced diet and nutrition (but by all means don’t let that carry over to “treat” day) and appreciate how being a good teammate and friend sets an example for others to follow.

There’s also the intangibles that come with being part of something bigger than yourself and finding your role in the development of the team. A diverse roster allows youngsters to become accepting of every teammate as an individual regardless of color, shape, size or skill level.

But let’s not forget the engines that make each and every one of these rec programs roll forward.

“These are volunteers,” says Supervisor Rob Ritson. “They’re parents who are maintaining these baseball fields and soccer fields for most of the kids in the township. For us to help them in a little way is just a responsibility we should easily be taking.”

We also add our thanks to the thousands of volunteers in every town and township who ask for nothing and give tirelessly to keep leagues and programs running for the benefit of every child, not just theirs. These moms and dads collectively realize how a solid recreation program enhances and strengthens communities and neighborhoods.

They are always there: from lining fields to picking up trash, from coaching to refereeing, from selling food and drinks at the concession stand to peddling raffle tickets to extended family, friends and colleagues. Funneling kids into positive activities and willingly supporting them and their friends in those activities is a perfect example of what it means to be a mature adult who sacrifices time and money for the greater good.

It’s refreshing to see that Hempfield is offering a financial helping hand to worthy, nonprofit community programs and the volunteers who keep them going.