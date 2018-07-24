Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates fan? Relax and enjoy

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 10:30 p.m.
PSSST!

Dormant, frustrated Pirates fans: It’s OK to enjoy this.

Yes, our much maligned Buccos, the same team that traded away fan favorite Andrew McCutchen in the offseason, were on a 10-game winning streak as of Tuesday morning.

The streak is the team’s longest since 2004.

Sports talk radio is buzzing. Even some national pundits are taking notice.

Can it last?

Hard to say.

As Trib sports reporter Jerry DiPaola wrote Tuesday: the Pirates still have a lot to prove.

But, the Battling Bucs have put pressure on team ownership and general manager Neal Huntington as the trade deadline approaches. Two weeks ago, a fire sale was imminent.

Now, Huntington talks about possible moves to actually improve the roster. Whether he can or will follow through remains to be seen.

He and owner Bob Nutting must be uncomfortable right now. And that’s a beautiful thing.

The baseball season has turned.

The Pirates started April on a hot streak. Predictably, that didn’t last.

Here they are again, above .500, in late July.

There’s nothing wrong with enjoying it. There’s no shame in breaking your self-imposed boycott of the team.

Dust off your Pirates cap, baseball fans.

The Buccos are in town this weekend.

