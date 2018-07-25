Editorial: Valley Points YMCA garden helping teens build relationships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There’s a small but interesting and clever youth program that the Valley Points Family YMCA in New Kensington is operating that we hope continues to, well, grow.

Boys who are members of the YMCA’s Teen Leaders Club are tending to a vegetable garden that’s been planted on a piece of land next to the YMCA.

Also pitching in are kids from a church youth group that’s led by YMCA staffer Jerry Jefferson and local youths who need to perform community service.

Come harvest, the club will sell the sweet corn and bush beans to the public. But it’s far more than a fundraiser.

Participant Tyair Wright, 14, of New Kensington said the Leaders Club and his time tending the garden have helped him grow into a better leader and motivator. He also enjoys growing food for the community.

“It keeps you out of trouble,” Tyair said.

Another 14-year-old, Michael Montgomery, also of New Kensington, said the garden provides him a good physical workout and helped him build good relationships with the Y’s leaders.

That’s exactly what those leaders are trying to accomplish. Among the requirements to belong to the Teen Leaders Club, boys must maintain a certain grade point average and stay out of trouble. Among the club’s perks is a free YMCA membership.

But the Y’s adult leaders see the garden as more than a way of growing youth leaders.

Jefferson said the garden was planted along well-traveled Constitution Boulevard so it would be noticeable. And corn was chosen as a crop to be grown because its height catches the eyes of passersby.

That, in turn, leads to curious people stopping to talk. The Rev. Dick Samuels, a volunteer with the program, said that sometimes leads them to share stories about what’s going on in their life, sharing things that allow Jefferson and Samuels to perhaps “make a difference in their lives.”

There are just eight boys, in the seventh through 11th grades, right now in the Teen Leaders Club, so there’s plenty of room for it to grow.

Same with the garden. They’ve expanded the plot in this, the program’s second year, to include a second cornfield to later turn into a corn maze. And Valley Points leaders hope they’ll be able to add a raised garden in the future to allow kids at the Y’s day care to join in.

We encourage the public to support the program and wish it continued growth.