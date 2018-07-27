Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Editorial: Remembering Bob Tatrn

Tribune-Review | Friday, July 27, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

The passing of broadcaster Bob Tatrn not only marks the death of a great community figure but the passing of an era.

When radio was still king, Tatrn and his play-by-play pal Joe “Pippo” Falsetti brought pride and fleeting fame to thousands of local high school athletes.

His career began on a New Kensington radio station in 1964 and made its last appearance on cable television.

In between, his voice journeyed though broadcast history on closed circuit and finally satellite broadcasts. It was a time before multimillion-dollar high school stadiums with press boxes built with pampered journalists and school staffers in mind.

Tatrn and his partner, Falsetti, covered games from the back of a dump truck, the top of a ticket booth and hanging from a gondola attached to a utility poll.

It certainly bore no resemblance to modern-day high school broadcasts that fans access on phones and laptop computers.

Through it all Tatrn kept parents, grandparents and high school fans glued to transistor radios and later TV sets.

He may be gone, but those memories will live on.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me