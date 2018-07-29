Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Editorial: Is it love? Accused killer of New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw wants to wed witness

Tribune-Review | Sunday, July 29, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Accused cop killer Rahmael Holt wants to do more than just be in contact with a key witness against him.

He wants to marry one.

We agree with Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck that Holt should not be allowed to exchange vows with girlfriend Vanessa Portis while awaiting trial on charges he shot and killed New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw in November. A judge will decide on Holt’s marriage request in August.

Portis has already testified in court that she drove Holt to different locations after the shooting, and she was identified as the owner of a cellphone found at the murder scene. Police believe Holt dropped the phone as he ran away.

Holt’s attorney Tim Dawson claims his client is in love.

“Love is a many splendored thing. Who is the district attorney to step in, and why are they trying to stop this? I believe this is true love,” Dawson said.

State and federal courts have differed on how to treat a spouse’s testimony. While Peck argued that a marriage should not prevent Portis from testifying about events before she married Holt, the district attorney said any communication between Holt and Portis after exchanging vows could be barred from evidence.

We need all the facts to be out in the open in the case. That includes communication between a key witness for the prosecution and the defendant.

If Holt and Portis are truly in love, then marriage can wait.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me