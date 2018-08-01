Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Editorials

Editorial: Kiski Twp. Fire Department's hard work pays off with new social hall

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, 9:03 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Updated 19 hours ago

Talk about patience and fortitude.

The Kiski Township Fire Department bought a 3-acre plot of land along Route 56 in the 1970s with the vision of building a new fire hall and social hall.

Long ago, the fire department outgrew its present setup of having the garage for its fire trucks along Kings Road and its social hall along Old State Road.

Still, there was that matter of raising the money.

Fire Chief Rich Frain is understandably proud of the accomplishment of the department getting the $1.2 million building funded.

It’s expected to be completed in October.

“Everybody worked so hard,” Frain said. “The guys have been talking about the project since I’ve been fire chief, and that’s been 15 years.”

That’s a lot of Lenten fish fries.

That’s how Frain says the volunteer fire department was able to put down $200,000 toward the project cost.

Kiski Township is paying the bulk of the cost, about $700,000, over 20 years by taking $35,000 annually from its capital reserves. Officials say the township’s contribution will not require a tax increase to cover its payments.

The fire department will make nearly the same yearly payments for a time.

(More fish fries and other fundraisers.)

And who benefits from these years of hard work more than the public.

The new social hall will be 50 percent larger than the existing one. That will allow it to be rented out for larger events, weddings, other groups’ fundraisers and the like. The fire hall will serve a larger public safety role. It will include a backup generator and will serve as the township’s evacuation center.

It will be 25 percent larger than the present truck garage, giving the firefighters more room to maneuver the large equipment.

Congratulations to all of the Kiski Township Fire Department members, and no doubt their families and friends, who chipped in over the years to make the new digs happen.

