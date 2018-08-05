Editorial: A lot more than 15 minutes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh’s favorite artistic son, Andy Warhol, would have been 90 years old today.

He died in 1987, at the age of 58, years before cellphone cameras, YouTube channels and memes.

Warhol, however, seems like he would have appreciated the social media wonderland more than anyone. The modern art maestro, after all, is known for embracing — if not creating — the contemporary concept of celebrity.

“In the future, everyone will be world famous for 15 minutes,” was the 1968 Warhol quote from his Stockholm art show.

Scroll through your Facebook or Twitter feed, and it’s easy to see the Campbell’s can painter as a prophet, predicting the rapid rise and fall of notoriety 50 years ago.

But Warhol was definitely wrong about something. His own moment in the spotlight didn’t just last 15 minutes. It’s outlived him by more than 30 years.

Happy birthday, Andy.