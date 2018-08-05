Editorial: Watt's up with power outages?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No one wants to feel powerless.

Nope, not talking about politics. Actual power. Electricity. We want it. We need it. We depend on it.

And according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, chances are that residents of the Greater Pittsburgh area have known what it’s like to be without it. A recent report said that of 50 power outages in 2017 — up 150 percent from 2016 — a whopping 34 percent occurred in our backyard, with 11 from West Penn Power and six from Duquesne Light.

The state thinks more maintenance and infrastructure improvement is needed, and anyone who has had to reset their microwave or overslept because an alarm was blinking “12:00” would agree.

Yes, there are a lot of trees out there, and yes, there is lots of severe weather. But was anyone in the dark about that?