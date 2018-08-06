Editorial: Our stories bring us together

It might not seem like a big deal. Spray-painted graffiti on a brick wall. We’ve all seen it before. We shrug. We move on, right?

But just a little bit of digging chips down to the story behind the paint. It started with a story about t-shirts with the local “I (heart) Biff” image.

It followed the story to find where it started. “Biff” is revealed as a guy someone really did love, not just the subject of some random tagging on a New Kensington building, a chef who was later shot and killed at just 28. His former fiance had the chance to relive the long-ago relationship in the retelling.

That’s why we are here.

In a “fake news” world, it’s important to remember that journalism is not here just to tell you when the roads are under construction or when your taxes are going up. We don’t just follow crime and politics. We aren’t just here for the bad stuff.

Journalism is about telling the stories that are around us every day, often the stories people miss in their hectic daily lives. We want to help you find out about the person who lives right around the corner and did something amazing that everyone forgot about. We want to tell you about the guy across town who did something brave yesterday. We want to tell you about the kid with huge dreams to do something tomorrow.

And yes, we’d love to bring you a long-lost love story now and then.

Journalism isn’t something apart from your life, something that is about our “us” to your “them.” Journalism is all about the stories that bind us all together into one amazingly diverse “we.”