Laurels & Lances: Hats off to the Fairfield Boys club for 50 years

Laurel : To the boaters who attempted to rescue Jeffrey Krowchak, 57, of Ligonier after an accident Sunday on the Allegheny River near Gilpin. Krowchak died, but others cruising on the river that day are to be commended for trying to help and beginning CPR. We all need someone whose first thought is to help in a crisis, and if there is ever anything that makes it easier to grieve a loss, it is knowing that people did what they could to prevent it.

Laurel : To the fathers and grandfathers who have worked to keep the Fairfield Boys Club a going concern for five decades. In an era when participation in community-based organizations is flagging, these folks have done a great job building community. It all came together last week around their 49th annual frog jumping contest.

Laurel: To the residents of McKeesport who pulled together to bring a traveling Vietnam Veterans memorial to the city. With 23 McKeesport residents killed in Vietnam and one of the nation’s first memorials to the war built in the city, it is only appropriate to give residents another chance to honor those lost.

Lance: To the person or persons who have created the Facebook persona of Catherine de’Vigri, a 15th century Italian nun and painter who is the patron saint of artists. This Catherine de’Vigri takes shots at the elected officials on Irwin Council for proposing to enact an amusement tax in the borough that would add five percent to the cost of a ticket at venues for entertainment such as a concert, play, comedy show or movie. Only those events sponsored by a nonprofit charitable organization would be exempt from the amusement tax. Opposing a government’s decision is fine, but doing it anonymously won’t win the unknown writer any “profiles in courage” award.