Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Laurels & Lances: Hats off to the Fairfield Boys club for 50 years

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, 9:39 p.m.
PJ Black, 11, of Belle Vernon gets his frog to jump Saturday during the Fairfield Boys Club’s 49th annual frog jumping contest at Laurel Valley Elementary School in New Florence.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
PJ Black, 11, of Belle Vernon gets his frog to jump Saturday during the Fairfield Boys Club’s 49th annual frog jumping contest at Laurel Valley Elementary School in New Florence.

Updated 10 hours ago

Laurel : To the boaters who attempted to rescue Jeffrey Krowchak, 57, of Ligonier after an accident Sunday on the Allegheny River near Gilpin. Krowchak died, but others cruising on the river that day are to be commended for trying to help and beginning CPR. We all need someone whose first thought is to help in a crisis, and if there is ever anything that makes it easier to grieve a loss, it is knowing that people did what they could to prevent it.

Laurel : To the fathers and grandfathers who have worked to keep the Fairfield Boys Club a going concern for five decades. In an era when participation in community-based organizations is flagging, these folks have done a great job building community. It all came together last week around their 49th annual frog jumping contest.

Laurel: To the residents of McKeesport who pulled together to bring a traveling Vietnam Veterans memorial to the city. With 23 McKeesport residents killed in Vietnam and one of the nation’s first memorials to the war built in the city, it is only appropriate to give residents another chance to honor those lost.

Lance: To the person or persons who have created the Facebook persona of Catherine de’Vigri, a 15th century Italian nun and painter who is the patron saint of artists. This Catherine de’Vigri takes shots at the elected officials on Irwin Council for proposing to enact an amusement tax in the borough that would add five percent to the cost of a ticket at venues for entertainment such as a concert, play, comedy show or movie. Only those events sponsored by a nonprofit charitable organization would be exempt from the amusement tax. Opposing a government’s decision is fine, but doing it anonymously won’t win the unknown writer any “profiles in courage” award.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me