Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Editorial: Steelers pretender lives every fan's dream

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, 9:18 p.m.
An imposter Steelers player is detained by security during practice Saturday at Saint Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
An imposter Steelers player is detained by security during practice Saturday at Saint Vincent College.

Updated 15 hours ago

Everyone who has ever pulled on a Steelers jersey — whether for Roethlisberger or Polamalu, Ward or Bettis, Bradshaw or Harris or Swann — did it for a reason.

You wanted to feel like you were part of the team. You wanted to say “We won!” and really mean the “we” part. You wanted to walk in those shoes.

The fan who did that at training camp Saturday, pulling on a makeshift Steelers uniform to make it all the way onto the field during practice, may have been escorted out by security but he did it living a dream.

He had the kind of moment that makes a class clown into a school legend in junior high. He was Ralphie beating up the bully in “A Christmas Story,” Indiana Jones casually shooting the guy with the whirling scimitar in “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Let’s make no mistake about it. The guy was wrong. He was flat out wrong and shouldn’t have done what he did. For his own safety, for the team’s safety, for the safety of other people who might try to do it now that he did it. For all those reasons, it shouldn’t have happened.

But like watching a guy who is quitting telling off the boss without pulling punches on the way out the door, it’s the kind of wrong that feels good when you watch and makes you wish you’d done it, too. Except that, you know, you don’t want to be the one to deal with the consequences.

The Steelers will probably be a little more cautious about security in the wake of the epic stunt, which is good. Hopefully, this is a one-time thing, because being a one-off is part of what makes it kind of perfect.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me