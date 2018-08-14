Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Editorial: Grand jury report paints horrifying picture of unforgivable abuse

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, 7:33 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

According to the Catholic Church, there are four aspects of forgiving sins . Confession, penance and absolution are the easy ones. Contrition is hard.

Contrition is not saying what you did wrong. It’s knowing in your heart that you did wrong, and resolving to do better. The church needs contrition.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro released a grand jury report that detailed sexual abuse by scores by priests and laity in dioceses across the state going back to the 1940s. There were 20 in Greensburg diocese and 99 in Pittsburgh.

It detailed grooming Pittsburgh boys for abuse and identifying them with gold crosses. Shapiro told of a Greensburg priest who impregnated a minor, “married” and “divorced” her with a forged signature, and kept his collar.

The 800-page litany should have been absolutely unbelievable. It wasn’t. That was probably the most horrifying thing about it.

It was almost expected. It was the punchline to a joke every Catholic is tired of hearing. That exhaustion then leads to mortification, because just wanting the whole issue to go away is how we have gone 30, 40, 50, 70 years with unspeakable crimes wrapped in vestments and shoved in a confessional.

The church has to ask “What would Jesus do?” and render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s. It isn’t the place of a bishop to decide when a crime has occurred. If someone stole the collection plate, the police would be called. If the rectory was on fire, someone would dial 911. Why not with sexual abuse?

The safety and security of our children is our greatest treasure, but apparently the church is run by bishops who place a greater value on men who have been caught time and again stealing innocence.

Every incident was an opportunity to do the right thing. Every time a new bishop donned his mitre was another chance to put the children and what was right both morally and legally ahead of criminals who just happened to be priests or deacons.

In the seven decades the report covers, that mitre has rested on six heads in the Pittsburgh diocese and six in Greensburg. All of them opted to compound the sins of omission. Two bishops who were noted in the report as covering up abuse later became cardinals, including Donald Wuerl, the one time Pittsburgh bishop who now leads the Archdiocese of Washington .

There are not enough candles to burn or Hail Marys to say to atone for the perpetual sorrow of this act of systemic, institutional abuse of power. But a little honest, heartfelt contrition would be a good start.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me