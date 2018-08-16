Laurels & lances: The Queen of Soul, the Pirates, civic engagement and rats

Laurel: To the life and times of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, who died on Thursday at the age of 76. Franklin’s career encompasses some of the biggest and most recognizable R&B hits of all time, and if you were born after 1967, there’s a better-than-average chance that Aretha was the person who taught you how to spell “respect.” Her voice was instantly recognizable and her charisma was undeniable. The raw power of her singing was, is, and will remain the highest standard for soul music.

Lance: To the Pirates. They teased us with an 11-game winning streak last month and the acquisition of pitcher Chris Archer. Now, they’ve tumbled back to playing .500 baseball. When does football kickoff again?

Laurel: To the people who have turned out and engaged their public officials about the Franklin Regional School District’s “elementary campus” project to renovate Sloan Elementary, build a new school next door and consolidate its elementary students.

Since the project’s introduction, many school board meetings have been much more crowded than usual, with folks both in support and opposition of the project.

Regardless of their stance on the issue, more participation in local government is never a bad thing. Murrysville council will be discussing its planning commission’s recommendations regarding the project on Aug. 22. Here’s hoping that will be a crowded meeting as well.

Lance: To the rats plaguing New Kensington. Residents have complained that rats have been spotted in several abandoned buildings in the Parnassus section. Some neighbors say the rat problem is becoming increasingly bad. They suspect discarded furniture in alleys and some have blamed the city’s garbage collection contractor.

City officials can’t let this problem get out of hand. We encourage them to get to the root of the problem with a citywide cleanup.