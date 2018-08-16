Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Laurels & lances: The Queen of Soul, the Pirates, civic engagement and rats

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 9:03 p.m.
Aretha Franklin attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 25th Anniversary Gala at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York in 2017.
Aretha Franklin attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 25th Anniversary Gala at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York in 2017.

Updated 14 hours ago

Laurel: To the life and times of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, who died on Thursday at the age of 76. Franklin’s career encompasses some of the biggest and most recognizable R&B hits of all time, and if you were born after 1967, there’s a better-than-average chance that Aretha was the person who taught you how to spell “respect.” Her voice was instantly recognizable and her charisma was undeniable. The raw power of her singing was, is, and will remain the highest standard for soul music.

Lance: To the Pirates. They teased us with an 11-game winning streak last month and the acquisition of pitcher Chris Archer. Now, they’ve tumbled back to playing .500 baseball. When does football kickoff again?

Laurel: To the people who have turned out and engaged their public officials about the Franklin Regional School District’s “elementary campus” project to renovate Sloan Elementary, build a new school next door and consolidate its elementary students.

Since the project’s introduction, many school board meetings have been much more crowded than usual, with folks both in support and opposition of the project.

Regardless of their stance on the issue, more participation in local government is never a bad thing. Murrysville council will be discussing its planning commission’s recommendations regarding the project on Aug. 22. Here’s hoping that will be a crowded meeting as well.

Lance: To the rats plaguing New Kensington. Residents have complained that rats have been spotted in several abandoned buildings in the Parnassus section. Some neighbors say the rat problem is becoming increasingly bad. They suspect discarded furniture in alleys and some have blamed the city’s garbage collection contractor.

City officials can’t let this problem get out of hand. We encourage them to get to the root of the problem with a citywide cleanup.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me