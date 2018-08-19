Editorial: Westmoreland Co. fair gives farmers their day in the sun

When it comes to agriculture, a lot of people are clueless.

At least, until the county fair comes along.

People know, on some level, that the milk on their cereal, the tomatoes on their sandwiches, the burger between those buns all started out in a field somewhere. But it’s easy to forget about it when the milk’s in a cold plastic jug, the tomatoes are wrapped in plastic and the beef is piled up on styrofoam.

But at the Westmoreland Fair, agriculture gets its moment in the sun.

That opportunity is more important than ever in a year where tariffs and the burden they can place on farmers is front and center in American politics.

Small farmers are some of the hardest-working people in the country. They don’t know what a day off looks like. They don’t know what it is to punch a clock. Cows, after all, still need to be milked on Sundays and holidays; and when that tomato is ripe, it’s not going to wait until you get back from the beach to be picked.

The Westmoreland Fair runs through Aug. 25, and it will certainly sport lots of what everyone loves about fairs, from rides and entertainment to cotton candy and funnel cake. You should take the chance to enjoy it while you can.

Just don’t forget why it’s important when the fair is over, especially if the prices go up at the grocery store.