Editorial: Nepotism keeps power all in the family

If your nephew needs a job, you could try getting elected to the school board.

Or the borough. Or the (insert governmental level here).

On Aug. 13, the Highlands school board said no to a nepotism policy that would have stood in the way of board members or administrators hiring kids or spouses or other family members. The policy, said board member Judy Wisner, was too restrictive .

Not to pick on Highlands, but people in power have to start looking further than their own DNA when hiring decisions are made.

It’s nothing new. The word “nepotism” is hundreds of years old and references the widespread practice of Italian leaders hiring nephews.

It might seem harmless at a local level, especially in a small town where it’s hard not to be related somehow to the mayor or the principal.

But the more entrenched the power, or the higher the authority, the more questionable it can seem. What starts as helping a relative get a job can become a way to bequeath a seat.

Think about generations of political dynasties in Pennsylvania (Caseys, Scrantons, Shusters, etc.) or on the national stage (Bushes, Clintons, Kennedys). There are already plenty of theories about the future political careers of Ivanka Trump and her brothers. Chelsea Clinton is calling a political future a “definite maybe.”

Look, there’s nothing illegal necessarily about a school board hiring a qualified math teacher who just happens to be the child of a board member, or a municipality hiring a police officer who is related to a council member. There are ways to do it above board, by recusal or policy. Highlands is continuing to look for a policy that is palatable.

But it just doesn’t look good, and can make the most altruistic public servant appear to have motive for personal (or familial) gain, and make a competent and talented relative seem like an unqualified hanger-on.