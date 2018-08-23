Laurels & lances: Catholics, fairs, resignations and retirees

Lance: Is there any question that the first thumbs-down of the week doesn’t go to those named in the grand jury report on sex abuse in six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania, including Pittsburgh and Greensburg? Each priest individually had the potential to abuse a few children. How sad, how disturbing, how pitiful it is that the greater villains in this story are not the child abusers and rapists but those within the diocesan offices, including generations of bishops.

Another black mark on the books is not the cover-up when the abuse was reported, but the delay in the release of the names when bishops Edward Malesic of Greensburg and David Zubik of Pittsburgh both had the opportunity to shine a light into the dark closet where their predecessors hid the truth.

Laurel: To the Westmoreland Fair. Seriously, is there a better way to end the summer?

Lance: To former Norwin school director Shawn Petrisko for his abrupt resignation. Yes, a $70.9 million budget is a lot. Yes, the board did ask the administration to trim it. But they did knock $200,000 in spending out after that request was made. Failing to make the cuts deeper doesn’t seem like a reason to take your ball and go home.

If the financial health of the district is that important to you, staying around to be a watchdog seems like a more effective strategy. Public service isn’t an all-or-nothing game. Local governmental agencies are supposed to do this better than Harrisburg and Washington.

Laurel: Members of Westinghouse SURE — Service Uniting Retired Employees — who have given 1.2 million hours of their time to community service. The retirees group volunteers at food banks, hospitals and even prisons. Finishing a professional career doesn’t have to mean productivity has to end.