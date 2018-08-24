Editorial: Who is being murdered in the Pittsburgh area?

As of Tuesday, 73 deaths were ruled homicides in Allegheny County in 2018. In Westmoreland County, it was just three.

The numbers are not staggering compared to other areas. Pittsburgh isn’t Chicago, Detroit or Washington, D.C., all cities that have worn the “Murder Capital” crown. It’s not even Philadelphia, where Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency stats put 2017 numbers at 319 homicides, about 20 for every 100,000 people.

Allegheny County’s 2017 death toll was 97 homicides, about eight per 100,000 residents. Westmoreland’s seven homicides were just two per 100,000. Those numbers put Allegheny on a course to have an increase by the end of 2018, and Westmoreland could see a drop.

The lost are black and white, old and young, and everywhere. The average Allegheny victim is a black man, 33 years old, and he died in Pittsburgh. Young men like Antwon Rose and Daevion Raines are balanced by the oldest victim on the list, Walter Smith . There were 62 men and boys killed compared to 11 women and girls.

The average female victim was 38 years old, but those numbers skew young because of 1-year-old Aubree Sherrell . Remove her from the mix and the average woman killed is 42 years old. She is also black.

The Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner identifies 56 victims as black, 16 as white and one “other.” They came from 35 neighborhoods and municipalities across the county.

In Westmoreland County, the small sample almost makes averages impossible. Of the three, two were men — one black and one white — ages 26 and 33. They died in Monessen and Lower Burrell. The one female was Shirley Kocherhans, 87, of Jeannette .

No matter how low the numbers might be compared to anywhere else, we have to make the numbers smaller tomorrow and beyond. That means communities, police and people working together for everyone’s safety.

Because when you boil it all down, you have one undeniable fact: 75 people who should be alive today and aren’t.