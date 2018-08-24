Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Editorial: Who is being murdered in the Pittsburgh area?

Tribune-Review | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 9:27 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

As of Tuesday, 73 deaths were ruled homicides in Allegheny County in 2018. In Westmoreland County, it was just three.

The numbers are not staggering compared to other areas. Pittsburgh isn’t Chicago, Detroit or Washington, D.C., all cities that have worn the “Murder Capital” crown. It’s not even Philadelphia, where Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency stats put 2017 numbers at 319 homicides, about 20 for every 100,000 people.

Allegheny County’s 2017 death toll was 97 homicides, about eight per 100,000 residents. Westmoreland’s seven homicides were just two per 100,000. Those numbers put Allegheny on a course to have an increase by the end of 2018, and Westmoreland could see a drop.

The lost are black and white, old and young, and everywhere. The average Allegheny victim is a black man, 33 years old, and he died in Pittsburgh. Young men like Antwon Rose and Daevion Raines are balanced by the oldest victim on the list, Walter Smith . There were 62 men and boys killed compared to 11 women and girls.

The average female victim was 38 years old, but those numbers skew young because of 1-year-old Aubree Sherrell . Remove her from the mix and the average woman killed is 42 years old. She is also black.

The Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner identifies 56 victims as black, 16 as white and one “other.” They came from 35 neighborhoods and municipalities across the county.

In Westmoreland County, the small sample almost makes averages impossible. Of the three, two were men — one black and one white — ages 26 and 33. They died in Monessen and Lower Burrell. The one female was Shirley Kocherhans, 87, of Jeannette .

No matter how low the numbers might be compared to anywhere else, we have to make the numbers smaller tomorrow and beyond. That means communities, police and people working together for everyone’s safety.

Because when you boil it all down, you have one undeniable fact: 75 people who should be alive today and aren’t.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me