Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Editorial: Back-to-school rules for arguing like an adult

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, 9:04 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Okay, everybody take your seats. Get out your pencils and start taking notes.

As school reopens and we all get back into the real world schedules of bus stops, homework and football games, let’s take a minute for review. There are a lot of things that happen in a classroom that we all would do well to employ in our adult lives.

Don’t pass notes, for instance. In our digital world, that could be interpreted in a social media context. Remember the horror of having a note confiscated by a teacher and read out loud in math? Yeah, that’s literally what happens whenever someone reads the comment you made on Facebook about someone else’s post. Reply to all posts, tweets, snaps, etc., like Sister Mary Catherine is going to read it out loud.

Raise your hand. In third grade, this was so everyone wasn’t shouting the answer at the same time. As an adult, it’s a reminder to take a minute, listen to the other person’s position and think about your response before you just blunder out there with “That’s stupid, and let me tell you why.” Because maybe, just maybe, you’re wrong.

Maybe most important? Do the reading.

It was important when you tried to fake it through the essay question sophomore year in history, and it’s important now. But even more important than doing the reading is questioning the validity of the source material. Just because your cousin’s wife’s uncle shared it doesn’t mean it’s accurate.

Before you cement your opinion — and either open your mouth or limber up your Facebooking fingers — just do a little searching. For example? That forward going around about the South American spider biting people in bathrooms? It’s not real.

If we can all follow these guidelines and use a little common sense, we can have some great conversations and healthy arguments this year.

There will be a quiz.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me