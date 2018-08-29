Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Editorial: Church lawsuits will look for someone to pay for pain

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 file photo, Cardinal Donald Wuerl, Archbishop of Washington, enters in procession to St. Mathews Cathedral before the Red Mass in Washington. On Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, a Pennsylvania grand jury accused Cardinal Wuerl of helping to protect abusive priests when he was Pittsburgh's bishop. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 file photo, Cardinal Donald Wuerl, Archbishop of Washington, enters in procession to St. Mathews Cathedral before the Red Mass in Washington. On Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, a Pennsylvania grand jury accused Cardinal Wuerl of helping to protect abusive priests when he was Pittsburgh's bishop. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Updated 48 minutes ago

And thus, it begins.

Two weeks after the release of the grand jury report that detailed horrific abuses by priests across Pennsylvania, and the arguably more horrific obfuscation of those crimes by church leaders, a lawsuit has been filed .

The suits were inevitable. The suits are, no doubt, highly warranted. And for some, the suits may be met with raised eyebrows and sidelong looks. Is this person a victim? Or is this about a payday?

In Boston, after all, the Catholic church paid out about $85 million to 500 claimants between 2002 and 2012. That came to an average of $170,000 apiece.

The Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal dwarfed that in cash with far fewer checks written. At least 34 claimants received a total of more than $109 million from Penn State.

Because of the decades of camouflage, almost all of the cases are finally coming to light outside of the statute of limitations. The priests may be dead. So are some of the bishops who helmed the dioceses. The opportunities for criminal justice are gone.

The only chance left for someone to pay is for literal payment.

An additional tragedy, however, is that the money will not come from the estates of men who took a vow of poverty, or from the personal coffers of the bishops or cardinals who participated in the outrage. No, it would come from the church.

And by coming from the church, that means the victims will be repaid in the coins a second-grader scraped together to put in his envelope so he could give his very own donation to the collection plate. It will come from the great-grandmother who never misses Mass and sticks dollar bills in the box when she lights a candle to pray for grace.

It will come, doubtlessly, from the devout families whose children were victimized, even while their parents continued to worship, give and support.

The new suit, naming Bishop David Zubik and Cardinal Donald Wuerl in addition to the Pittsburgh diocese, will almost certainly not be the last.

The question is, has the church’s support scraped the bottom of the offertory basket?

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me