Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Editorial: Common ground is being missed by left and right alike

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, 11:18 a.m.
Nancy Kline of Pine Township kneels with other protesters at North Shore Drive in front of Heinz Field before the Pittsburgh Steelers exhibition game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Nancy Kline of Pine Township kneels with other protesters at North Shore Drive in front of Heinz Field before the Pittsburgh Steelers exhibition game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.

Updated 8 hours ago

“Common ground is out there. I see it every day.”

Barack Obama said that Friday when he spoke at the University of Illinois, exhorting students toward engagement and voting.

Those two sentences are perhaps the most missed concept in modern politics, and like gravity, it is a concept that does not depend on party or position.

At a time when the spectrum of us and them continues to be stretched further and further, threatening to snap the middle like an overtaxed rubber band, the overlap on things everyone agrees on is being overlooked every single day and in every single argument.

It doesn’t just happen because people aren’t listening to one another, although that’s certainly a contributing factor. It’s happening because we have lost the ability to disagree without demonizing.

You can’t support police without being racist. You can’t oppose the shooting of unarmed black men without hating the police. You can’t agree that a football player has a right to his opinion without spitting on the sacrifice of veterans. You can’t honor the contributions of veterans without muzzling the free speech veterans protect.

You can’t want your neighbor to be able to pay for his kid’s cancer meds without wanting another neighbor to lose his house because he can’t pay his taxes. You can’t want tax cuts without wanting schools to become underfunded testing warehouses. You can’t advocate for women’s voices to be heard in the workplace without saying you want men to sit down and shut up.

Except none of that has to be true.

You can be a Christian and a Democrat. You can be a gay Republican. You can be concerned about the environment and the deficit at the same time. You can simultaneously support free speech and oppose white supremacy. You can be a veteran who doesn’t kneel but knows why someone else does.

You can know that there is an almost limitless field of “yes, but …” between the polar opposites of any issue, and that’s a basic, honest truth that we have to start acknowledging or we are just lost.

That space in between includes a lot of common ground. That’s the place where, for more than 200 years, leaders and legislators have looked at what we wanted, what we needed and what would work to find a place that wasn’t perfect but was better than the alternative.

We have to stop equating opponents with enemies, because it turns all that common ground into someone’s hill to die on.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me