Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Laurels & lances: Volunteers, Right to Know and Old Glory

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 6:33 p.m.
A swift-water rescue crew goes door to door Monday in Blythedale checking to make sure everyone has been evacuated.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A swift-water rescue crew goes door to door Monday in Blythedale checking to make sure everyone has been evacuated.
Flood waters filled the low section of North Water Street near East Main St., as flooding continues along the Youghiogheny River in West Newton, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Flood waters filled the low section of North Water Street near East Main St., as flooding continues along the Youghiogheny River in West Newton, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.

Updated 5 hours ago

Laurel: To volunteer emergency responders.

You spent the weekend not with your families, but in the pouring rain helping your fellow community members. You sacrificed your personal time to pump basements, rescue people stranded in their cars and houses, cut down trees that were blocking roads, evacuate residents, and get updates out on social media while the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon hit the area.

The deluge of water has stopped but your work is not done as residents begin the process of cleaning up. Your selfless dedication is not overlooked. We thank you.

Lance: To Irwin Councilwoman Gail Macioce, who responded this week to Irwin deputy fire Chief Shawn Stitely’s repeated requests for borough budgets from previous years by telling him the fire department can have copies of the budgets when the department turns over a check for money it owes the borough.

Macioce did not say it was just a joke. Neither did any of the other council members nor Zachary Kansler, the borough’s solicitor, remind Macioce that municipal budgets are a matter of public record. The fire department, like citizens, are allowed to obtain copies of the budget without having to give the borough something in return — say a reimbursement.

The conversation came on the heels of meetings between borough officials and fire department representatives over the ambulance service’s extra fuel expenditures. Council became concerned a few months ago when the ambulance service started transferring patients between health care facilities, resulting in the borough paying higher fuel costs. Council says the fire department owes $2,200 for the extra fuel.

Maybe the fire department should give Macioce a copy of Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Act if they meet to discuss the budget Sept. 18.

Laurel: To Greensburg City Council members, who decided there should not be a limit on the size of your American flag.

On Monday, council adopted a banner ordinance that exempts American flags from size regulations. The move came after someone pointed out the large American flag flying at the new Gander Outdoors store off Mt. Pleasant Road, city administrator Kelsye Milliron said.

While the ordinance requires that banners be no more than 50 square feet in size, Mayor Robert Bell said the ordinance does not pertain to the American flag. Gander Outdoors flies a 40-by-80-foot American flag in front of the store.

The city did the right thing by protecting everyone’s right to show their patriotism. Large or small, long may she wave.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me