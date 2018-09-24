Janet Sardon: Closing digital divide for students

As teachers and students across the country get into the rhythm of a new school year, we’re reminded that one of the biggest factors in students’ success is access to quality digital resources. According to a recent study, nearly all students say they are expected to use the internet to complete homework assignments outside of school. However, there are some students who don’t have reliable access to the internet and whose daily commutes can limit the amount of time they spend on homework.

As the superintendent, I believe that one of our top education priorities should be to help our students take advantage of opportunities to learn, even when they’re not the classroom.

Over the past six months, I’ve had the pleasure of working with Google and the Consortium for School Networking to bring Rolling Study Halls to our district. Rolling Study Halls is a Google-led program the equips school buses with Wi-Fi, onboard educators and computers for students with long commutes. Our students now have access to robust coaching, reliable internet access and brand-new devices, which we hope will lead to more academic success both inside and outside of the classroom.

We’re committed to our students having every opportunity to succeed in life, and that starts with making sure that they have the basic tools they need to be highly successful in today’s changing classroom environment.

In the past year, we’ve seen that programs like the Digital Learning Project and Project Lead the Way had a positive effect on our students’ academic success. We’re excited to see how this program will benefit our district, students, staff and community over the school year.

To innovate is to constantly ask, “What’s next?” For Yough, we hope that innovation through connectivity solutions will lead to endless learning opportunities for our next generation of students.

Janet Sardon is superintendent of the Yough School District.