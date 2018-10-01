Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Editorial: Kids can learn tolerance or racism from sports

Tribune-Review | Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, 7:15 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Sports naturally creates an us-them situation.

You can’t cheer for us unless you are against them. If you want us to win, by default, you want them to lose.

So it shouldn’t be surprising that there are times the “us” and “them” becomes racial. Like playing a shirts and skins game, it is an obvious uniform. The white team. The black team. The brown team. The big white kid. The tall black guy. That blonde hockey player. That Mexican soccer goalie. That Chinese figure skater. The Japanese gymnast.

Sports provides a great opportunity to appreciate what so many cultures and races bring to the games they play. That’s why people love the Olympics. It isn’t just about your team’s anthem. It’s about those five interlocking colored rings, coming together to create a symbol of something larger than their parts.

Athletics has provided avenues to make some into more than mainstream names in places where someone might never know anybody from that culture. Until Troy Polamalu put on a Steelers uniform and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stepped into a wrestling ring, how many suburban white American kids thought Samoa was just a Girl Scout cookie?

Unfortunately, it is also a way for some to reduce other people into nothing more than their color, and hate them for it.

It happens in the pros. It happens in college. It even happens in local games between schools, like the alleged incident last month when Penn Hills players were subjected to racial slurs during a boys soccer game with Connellsville.

There is real value in sports. Competition helps achieve goals. Playing on a team teaches kids to work together. There is even the real and important lesson of losing: sometimes, no matter what you do, you just don’t win, and the only thing left is to get up, brush off the dust and stick out your hand to congratulate the person on the other side.

But kids learn that value when it is modeled and encouraged by adults.

If adults are reducing the other side to a color, especially one that isn’t on their jerseys, the kids learn that as much as they learn to kick and pitch and run. It doesn’t just teach bad sportsmanship on the field. It teaches the bad life lesson that there is always someone else to blame for something and it has absolutely nothing to do with the game.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me