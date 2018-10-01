Editorial: Kids can learn tolerance or racism from sports

Sports naturally creates an us-them situation.

You can’t cheer for us unless you are against them. If you want us to win, by default, you want them to lose.

So it shouldn’t be surprising that there are times the “us” and “them” becomes racial. Like playing a shirts and skins game, it is an obvious uniform. The white team. The black team. The brown team. The big white kid. The tall black guy. That blonde hockey player. That Mexican soccer goalie. That Chinese figure skater. The Japanese gymnast.

Sports provides a great opportunity to appreciate what so many cultures and races bring to the games they play. That’s why people love the Olympics. It isn’t just about your team’s anthem. It’s about those five interlocking colored rings, coming together to create a symbol of something larger than their parts.

Athletics has provided avenues to make some into more than mainstream names in places where someone might never know anybody from that culture. Until Troy Polamalu put on a Steelers uniform and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stepped into a wrestling ring, how many suburban white American kids thought Samoa was just a Girl Scout cookie?

Unfortunately, it is also a way for some to reduce other people into nothing more than their color, and hate them for it.

It happens in the pros. It happens in college. It even happens in local games between schools, like the alleged incident last month when Penn Hills players were subjected to racial slurs during a boys soccer game with Connellsville.

There is real value in sports. Competition helps achieve goals. Playing on a team teaches kids to work together. There is even the real and important lesson of losing: sometimes, no matter what you do, you just don’t win, and the only thing left is to get up, brush off the dust and stick out your hand to congratulate the person on the other side.

But kids learn that value when it is modeled and encouraged by adults.

If adults are reducing the other side to a color, especially one that isn’t on their jerseys, the kids learn that as much as they learn to kick and pitch and run. It doesn’t just teach bad sportsmanship on the field. It teaches the bad life lesson that there is always someone else to blame for something and it has absolutely nothing to do with the game.