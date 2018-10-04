Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Laurels & (no) lances: Plans, jobs, pugs and pink

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, 6:33 p.m.
Pam Mikica of Apollo shows off Hope, a rescue pug from Guardian Angels Pug Rescue at Pugfest Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Pam Mikica of Apollo shows off Hope, a rescue pug from Guardian Angels Pug Rescue at Pugfest Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.

Updated 16 hours ago

Laurel: To Cheswick’s zoning hearing board. A move by board officials on Wednesday essentially moves forward plans for an O’Reilly Auto Parts store. Officials determined a parking variance is not required for the proposed store, which would be located at 1112 Pittsburgh St.

That’s good news not just for the store but for Cheswick, which would rid itself of a vacant property. It’s hard to make an argument that a new business would be damaging to the borough.

Laurel: To the employees of Charley’s Philly Steaks at Pittsburgh Mills. All of them. Kudos to Chris Gott for getting a job and making his own money, something that’s hard enough for anyone to do sometimes. But here’s an ovation for the people who helped make that possible, the ones already working at the restaurant, the people who have known Gott for years as a customer.

They rallied around the 30-year-old who lives with autism. When they found out they could hire someone to hand out samples, they immediately thought of Gott. They showed that anybody can stand on their own but nobody should have to stand alone. That’s a lesson that nourishes body and soul.

Laurel: To Patti Levay of Latrobe, founder of Guardian Angels Pug Rescue. She started saving the smoosh-faced pups three decades ago and has helped rescue and find homes for hundreds of the small dogs ever since. On Saturday, the organization hosted the annual Pugfest event bringing the big-eyed pets and the people who love them together to raise money and keep the rescue going. Here’s to a woman whose heart is truly in the work.

Laurel: To the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary and the Greensburg Art Center, which are giving a laudable example of successful collaboration with the ongoing “Comfort and Hope Exhibit” in the Excela Westmoreland Hospital’s hospitality shop.

In observation of October’s designation as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the two organizations held a “Pink the Shop” open house event on Sept. 26 to introduce the month-long exhibit. Auxiliary members turned the hospital lobby’s gift shop into an explosion of pink, from food to décor to merchandise, and art center members and instructor artists donated art work for raffle or sale.

All proceeds will benefit Excela’s cancer care efforts, a hospital spokeswoman said. According to auxiliary volunteer member Sally Ann Novak, the women of the auxiliary, who run the gift shop, wanted to show support for other women and reinforce the auxiliary’s purpose of benefiting patients.

Residents are encouraged to browse the exhibit. They can add a pink ribbon to a tree in memory or honor of a loved one, and purchase chances on or buy paintings and note cards and other items to support the effort throughout October.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me