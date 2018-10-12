Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Editorials

Editorial: Connellsville armed response isn't playing nice

Tribune-Review | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 5:33 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

The lessons we teach kids about conflict are generally simple and obvious.

If there is a problem, walk away. Don’t make it worse. Two wrongs don’t make a right. Apologize. Now go play and remember, you’re friends.

It would be nice if adults could color inside those lines.

But after an attention-grabbing episode at a boys soccer game last month when Connellsville allegedly used racial slurs against Penn Hills players, there was tension. There was intervention from WPIAL, which required student-athletes to have racial and cultural sensitivity training with an outside consultant. Games were postponed until it was resolved.

And like most school fights it was. Shake hands, go back to your corners. Cool off, come back, be good sports.

Connellsville came to Penn Hills to play volleyball this week. There were nerves, but according to Coach Jay Mitlo, Penn Hills decided to address it by being sweet. Literally. He posted pictures on his blog of the “Welcome Connellsville” sign that greeted the visiting team along with a big bag of lollipops and other candy.

Connellsville came in armed. Literally. They brought gun-toting security. They also attended two soccer games this week.

Connellsville Superintendent Joseph Bradley said it was standard procedure. Penn Hills Superintendent Nancy Hines said it never happened before, and her district’s own security is unarmed. She called Connellsville’s response “culturally insensitive.”

There is definitely a reason to think that, but the issue is not just black and white. There is also red.

Red as in red lines. Why is Connellsville giving more ammunition for allegations of racism by only coming into a gym or onto a field with black kids when someone is there with a gun?

Red as in anger. The allegations were about name-calling and slurs on Connellsville’s part. Showing up with a weapon in tow shows a willingness to escalate tensions rather than make peace.

Red as in blood. Is someone going to have to take a bullet at a volleyball game, and exactly what is the threshhold for that decision?

It appears the student-athletes at Connellsville aren’t the only ones who could use a little sensitivity training and some outside consultants.

Maybe we just have to go back to the most basic playground rules. Play nice. Make friends.

And if that doesn’t work, it might be time for a time-out.

