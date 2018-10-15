Editorial: Wuerl's resignation shows Church doesn't understand

Cardinal Donald Wuerl is no longer the archbishop of Washington, D.C.

He is no longer the bishop of Pittsburgh, where he served from 1988 to 2006.

He is no longer a bishop at all, his resignation having been accepted by the pope on Friday.

That doesn’t wash away the reasons why.

Wuerl steered the diocese of Pittsburgh for 18 years. He was honored for his work to “preserve and expand Catholic education” in the Southwestern Pennsylvania area where he was born and first ministered to a parish.

But none of that will matter weighed against a darker mass — the lives of the children who were abused by priests in the diocese. Pittsburgh’s clergy were prominently mentioned in Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s grand jury report detailing generations of sexual abuse of boys and girls across Pennsylvania that was covered up by the church.

Wuerl offered his resignation. Pope Francis accepted it. Current Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik offered kind words about his predecessor.

“For as long as I have known Cardinal Wuerl, he has advocated for those within the church and beyond who need the opportunity for a better life,” Zubik said in a statement. “I pray the acceptance of his resignation…will continue to bring about healing in the hearts and lives of victms of abuse and all those in the church.”

Maybe it will. Some victims, like Ryan O’Connor, have spoken out against the abuse but still find solace in their faith .

But others will not. Surveys like those from the Pew Research Center have shown the number of Catholics decreasing as the number of Americans who say they have no church rises. Catholics don’t believe the church is responding well to the sexual abuse being uncovered, not just in Pennsylvania but around the world .

That may be because the church continues to respond as they would from the altar, from a position of authority and leadership. The church responds as though it can control the narrative, that it can frame the parable and get the faithful to dutifully respond with the right refrain.

That’s understandable as that is how all of this has worked in the 70 years or so covered by the grand jury report. Abuse happened. Abuse was reported. Abuse was quietly acknowledged, quietly handled, quietly moved along and quietly locked in a box. That’s not a metaphor. The church kept secret files on the abuse.

Bishops like Wuerl and Zubik, even a pontiff as popular as Pope Francis, seem to believe that no matter what action is taken, it will be accepted and things will move on as usual.

“We can’t rely on the church to fix itself,” Shapiro said Friday, expressing frustration over the resignation, which he said allows Wuerl, 78, to simply retire without consequences.

Everyone in the church hierarchy needs to realize that in this instance, they are not the priest offering absolution. They are the penitent begging for forgiveness. They are the sinner seeking atonement. And because of that position, they do not get to dictate the terms. They don’t get to decide what it will take to be washed clean.