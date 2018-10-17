Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Editorials

Editorial: Westmoreland needs good plan for success

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, 6:33 p.m.
The sun sets behind the Westmoreland County courthouse dome Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Greensburg.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 11 hours ago

There is nothing wrong with a good plan.

Westmoreland County will debut its new comprehensive plan Oct. 29 and expects to approve it by the end of the year.

A comprehensive plan details an overarching direction for where a government agency wants to steer going forward. They are frequently seen in larger bodies like counties, school districts and cities.

They aren’t the kind of thing that is made every year. Westmoreland last set out to chart a course this way in 2002, taking two years to arrive at a document that was approved in December 2004 and has been the plan on the books for 13 years.

But that 428-page book never really got used. Maybe it was that it was rather basic. The policy for economic development was “expand economic development.” The natural resources policy was “supporting and protecting our natural resources.”

There is nothing wrong with those. There’s nothing very aspirational about them either.

For 2019 and beyond, however, the new plan — called “Reimagining Our Westmoreland” — has real work to do. Officials say the goal is “to offer strategies to deal with an aging and declining population.”

The county’s number of residents fell by 4 percent since 2000, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. More than a quarter of the current population is (or could be) retired. Fewer kids are going to school, meaning the built-in workforce to support the aging population is shrinking. Something has to be done to course-correct, and it has to be done soon.

Enter the plan. It is supposed to offer more direction. Received last week from the Chicago consultant, it is 110 pages, two years in the making and looks at things like upping jobs, population, recreation and improving life in general. That’s a tall order.

“We need to attract a young demographic, and this plan should give us an idea of how to do that,” said Commissioner Charles Anderson at Monday’s meeting.

At that point, the county leaders said they had not yet reviewed the draft but were optimistic about it.

The question is less what is in this as-yet- unrevealed document than what people will do with it once the cover is lifted.

If it is actually the treasure map that people will follow as they make decisions in the coming years, then it is two years and $309,000 well spent.

If it is an inch-thick stack of paper with a catchy name and a smattering of pictures that will follow its predecessor onto a shelf where no one ever consults it? Well, that would just seem like poor planning.

click me