Editorials

Editorial: Escalating delivery leads to polio panic

Tribune-Review | Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, 7:00 p.m.

Most good zombie movies have one scene in common.

At some point, someone in a lab coat stands in front of a podium with a microphone and tells people not to panic. That’s usually right before things go really bad.

It’s hard not to think of those moments when a public health issue is happening. It’s heartrending to think of them when the health problem involves kids.

But last week, we heard about three kids being treated for the polio-like disease acute flaccid myelitis at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Days later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta was noting more than 127 possible cases reported in 22 states , with 62 cases confirmed, according to the Washington Post.

Then Thursday, UPMC brought out pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. John Williams in his lab coat and stood him in front of a bank of microphones. His message? Don’t panic.

He admitted it’s a scary disease, a neurologic condition predominantly characterized by limbs gone weak and loss of muscle and reflex use to the point of respiratory failure and ventilator use.

But it’s rare, Williams cautioned. The CDC agrees that it is rare. Is death a possible complication? Yes, but that is rare.

And that is true. It’s also true that within hours of that press conference, three more cases were announced by the Allegheny County Health Department . The thing is? That makes it a lot less rare.

CDC numbers put the average odds of a kid exhibiting AFM at about one in a million. Five of the six cases are from Allegheny County. The sixth is from Washington County. Between the two, that’s a total population of 1.4 million.

With six cases, the two counties now have more than 400 percent of the average number of AFM diagnoses. If we had 400 percent higher instances of flu or strep, we would be alarmed, too.

Sometimes a zombie movie — like an infectious disease expert — has some good advice. Panic helps no one. The suggestion to stay calm is a good one, because it is always better to look at things with clear eyes and rational judgment.

But we also need to be honest about what we do and don’t know. AFM is a condition that could have lots of triggers, everything from genetics to the environment to a virus. It can also have no known cause at all.

That makes it scarier than a horror movie, because horror movies have rules. Don’t let the zombies bite you. Lock the doors. Don’t go in the basement to investigate that weird noise.

But when the danger could be as simple as a fever and a runny nose at a time of year when a kid with a runny nose is as common as a pumpkin spice latte, how do you protect your family?

The recommendation is to ward it off like any virus. Wash your hands. Cover your mouth if you cough or sneeze.

It would just be easier to accept that kind of advice if the messages were better coordinated.

