Editorial: Khashoggi's death weighed against politics and humanity

The Saudis have officially admitted that Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi is dead.

Khashoggi’s death and the mysterious equation surrounding it has been a problem for weeks as the story evolved. He disappeared. No, he left the Turkish consulate he was last seen entering. He was killed. No, he wasn’t. Yes, he was.

Khashoggi was not the first journalist or outspoken critic to be silenced in the Middle East. He will doubtless not be the last. In his own last column, published posthumously this week, he pointed to Arab governments that sought to quash information and dissent.

“Arab governments have been given free rein to continue silencing the media at an increasing rate,” Khashoggi wrote.

It is not just Arab governments. It happens in Europe and South America. There is growing hostility here.

Khashoggi may have been a Saudi national, but he was an American resident writing for one of the premier news agencies in the United States. He criticized a powerful government, and reports from Turkey say he was the target of a well-orchestrated plot that involved three countries, two private planes, 15 men and a bone saw.

He was dead in seven minutes. The whole bloody affair, captured on a recording, was over within two hours of his first step into the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul.

We like to think this could not happen in America. We have freedom of the press. It is one of our most cherished rights, spelled out in the first amendment.

But in the middle of this, our president flew to Montana, where he delivered a speech at a rally for Rep. Greg Gianforte, the congressman who pleaded guilty to a 2017 assault on a reporter. He pantomimed the assault to the howling laughter and applause of the crowd.

Sixteen days after a U.S. resident was apparently cut to pieces because he was critical of a world leader, another stood on a stage and used beating a reporter down as a punchline.

Other Republicans have addressed the apparent murder.

Sen. Lindsey Graham has called for the crown prince to be removed. Sen. Bob Corker has said the Trump administration has to be more transparent with information on the Saudi Arabian crown involvement. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he “couldn’t imagine” there wouldn’t be a response. Pat Buchanan warned of collateral damage. Even Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity had an on-air discussion about the dangers of appearing too deferential to the Saudis.

The U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia is complicated. Nothing in the Middle East is ever as easy as 1 + 1=2. It is higher-level calculus with a tricky order of operations. It may be an unhappy truth that sanctions of some kind would be difficult to negotiate. That is understandable.

But has the level of hatred leveled at journalists reached the point where assault is a good opening laugh for a speech, and a death is the cost of doing business?

What would be easy would be the simple addition of humanity to understanding. When the whole world is watching the unfolding of a story where a man trying to marry the woman he loved was killed because he was a journalist being critical of a leader, watching the president of the United States cheer an attack on a journalist chills the blood.