Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Editorial: We can all make a difference

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, 5:33 p.m.
University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg junior Kaylee Campbell sweeps out a garage of a house on Long Street during the University of Pittsburgh's Make a Difference Day at a build site for Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Hempfield.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg junior Kaylee Campbell sweeps out a garage of a house on Long Street during the University of Pittsburgh's Make a Difference Day at a build site for Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Hempfield.

Updated 2 hours ago

Making a difference.

In big ways or small, it’s something almost everyone can try to do.

Throw some change in a collection can at the convenience store cash register. Hold the door for someone going into work. Sign a petition.

People may have a personal instinct for survival, but we also have a natural drive to do the best we can for each other when the opportunity arises.

That’s what students at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg did Saturday when the drive to help sent them into the community for the annual Pitt Make a Difference Day .

They definitely made a difference for the family that will end up living in the Habitat for Humanity house in Hempfield.

Then there were the people volunteering at Goodwill, the ones picking up trash along local roads, the others lending a hand at Wildlife Works animal rehabilitation facility in Youngwood.

There are 2,661 nonprofit organizations in Westmoreland County, from 4-H to the YWCA. There are another 18,847 in Allegheny County, more than any other county in Pennsylvania. That means thousands and thousands of chances to harness our inborn inclination to help.

Imagine what a difference we could make if everyone in Westmoreland County followed those Pitt student footsteps. Imagine what we could do if we all picked a cause and did what we could.

Volunteers are the resource most nonprofits say they need most. While we all want to help someone, it’s easy to let work and daily commitments get in the way. But there are real reasons to make the effort, and some of them go beyond that warm, fuzzy feeling you get from doing a good deed. There are skills you can develop, networking that can improve your resume and even health perks like exercise and lowered stress, according to Habitat for Humanity.

Volunteer hours can also help nonprofits in monetary ways. Aside from the fact that your free labor means not paying someone else to do a job, there is the dollar amount it can translate to on some grant applications, which can often count volunteer time toward a group’s financial match.

So how do you start your own personal Make a Difference effort? Just reach out. Chances are you know an organization that needs a hand. Churches, youth groups, hospitals, schools. Almost every group out there fighting the good fight can use more people doing the work. If you need a little help nailing an opportunity down, the Westmoreland Association of Volunteer Administrators has you covered. WAVA’s website, www.volunteerwestmoreland.org , offers guidance.

But there is nothing better than just rolling up your sleeves and diving in and doing what needs to be done. That’s what really makes a difference.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me