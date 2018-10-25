Laurels & lances: Listening, larceny, respect and elevators

L aurel : To the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg for holding a series of six listening sessions following the public release of the statewide grand jury report on clergy sexual abuse. Catholics deserve their chance to be heard, and we are glad the church is making the time to be sure they are. The first two sessions were held this week, with one in Greensburg and another in Uniontown. We hope these events help facilitate healing on behalf of the church and its members and that they show the need for honesty and openness, both now and in the future.

Lance : To those accused of stealing public money. In less than two weeks, two former municipal officials were in separate Westmoreland County courtrooms to face a judge on allegations that they stole money from the residents of two small boroughs. Former South Greensburg Secretary Dennis Lee Kunkle Jr. repaid $101,000 to the borough to avoid jail time on Oct. 10. Longtime Delmont Secretary-Treasurer Karen L. Shola was arrested Tuesday on allegations that she spent nearly $44,000 in taxpayers’ money on personal expenses. In unrelated cases, four former Delmont fire department members are awaiting a court date on accusations that they used about $60,000 in company funds for personal benefit. We work hard at our jobs to pay taxes and for other municipal services. We expect our local leaders to keep a close eye on our money. Maybe it’s time for a second (or third) set of eyes overseeing our hard-earned cash.

Laurel : To Carlos Jativa, an Allegheny County sheriff’s deputy who was critically injured in a fall in Pittsburgh’s East Hills a year ago while searching for a fugitive, but felt an obligation to speak at the annual Saint Vincent Blue Mass ceremony in Westmoreland County on Sunday out of respect for fellow 2014 police training academy classmate Brian Shaw, a New Kensington police officer killed in the line of duty Nov. 17.

Lance : To the absentee owner of the Pershing Square Apartments in Greensburg. I Choose Not to Run LLC is based in California’s ritzy Beverly Hills. The company owns the senior apartment building on West Third Street where an elevator was broken for months, with the fire department repeatedly responding to calls when a resident would be trapped in the non-functioning conveyance. The fact that it took so long to make repairs is bad enough, especially given that many residents could be physically challenged by the inability to get to or from their apartments. What is tragic is the number of residents who “described a climate of fear surrounding the elevator’s unreliability and management’s response to their complaints. ”

RIP, Eli. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Highlands High School senior Elijah Bussotti. The outpouring of support from the community has been inspiring. And knowing that Eli had the presence of mind to be an organ donor — saving eight people who received his organs — should be a source of strength for all.