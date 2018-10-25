Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Laurels & lances: Listening, larceny, respect and elevators

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, 6:33 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

L aurel : To the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg for holding a series of six listening sessions following the public release of the statewide grand jury report on clergy sexual abuse. Catholics deserve their chance to be heard, and we are glad the church is making the time to be sure they are. The first two sessions were held this week, with one in Greensburg and another in Uniontown. We hope these events help facilitate healing on behalf of the church and its members and that they show the need for honesty and openness, both now and in the future.

Lance : To those accused of stealing public money. In less than two weeks, two former municipal officials were in separate Westmoreland County courtrooms to face a judge on allegations that they stole money from the residents of two small boroughs. Former South Greensburg Secretary Dennis Lee Kunkle Jr. repaid $101,000 to the borough to avoid jail time on Oct. 10. Longtime Delmont Secretary-Treasurer Karen L. Shola was arrested Tuesday on allegations that she spent nearly $44,000 in taxpayers’ money on personal expenses. In unrelated cases, four former Delmont fire department members are awaiting a court date on accusations that they used about $60,000 in company funds for personal benefit. We work hard at our jobs to pay taxes and for other municipal services. We expect our local leaders to keep a close eye on our money. Maybe it’s time for a second (or third) set of eyes overseeing our hard-earned cash.

Laurel : To Carlos Jativa, an Allegheny County sheriff’s deputy who was critically injured in a fall in Pittsburgh’s East Hills a year ago while searching for a fugitive, but felt an obligation to speak at the annual Saint Vincent Blue Mass ceremony in Westmoreland County on Sunday out of respect for fellow 2014 police training academy classmate Brian Shaw, a New Kensington police officer killed in the line of duty Nov. 17.

Lance : To the absentee owner of the Pershing Square Apartments in Greensburg. I Choose Not to Run LLC is based in California’s ritzy Beverly Hills. The company owns the senior apartment building on West Third Street where an elevator was broken for months, with the fire department repeatedly responding to calls when a resident would be trapped in the non-functioning conveyance. The fact that it took so long to make repairs is bad enough, especially given that many residents could be physically challenged by the inability to get to or from their apartments. What is tragic is the number of residents who “described a climate of fear surrounding the elevator’s unreliability and management’s response to their complaints.

RIP, Eli. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Highlands High School senior Elijah Bussotti. The outpouring of support from the community has been inspiring. And knowing that Eli had the presence of mind to be an organ donor — saving eight people who received his organs — should be a source of strength for all.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me