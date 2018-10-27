Editorial: Hatred and bullets ... again

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More bullets. More blood. More division.

More dead.

And this time, America focuses on Pittsburgh.

The shooting that left at least 11 dead Saturday at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill is not the first time a house of worship has been ripped apart by a gunman. It’s not the first time that Jewish people have been targeted. It’s not the first time a wide lens has been trained on a mass shooting that turns a simple daily exercise into horror.

It is so far from the first time that it is numbing.

We can’t afford to be numb.

We can’t afford to look away from the terrifying reality of what is becoming routine. We cannot let this become a fender bender on the parkway — a momentary hiccup that draws our attention as we drive by but blends into the background noise of “just the way things are.”

Not the gunfire. Reducing this to a gun debate is useless.

“If they had protection inside, the results would have been far better,” said President Trump en route to an event.

The fact that armed police officers are among the casualties makes this response moot. Bringing a gun into a house of worship would not have made anyone safer.

The problem is much more basic. Why should anyone need to be prepared to defend themselves while worshipping God?

We cannot blame the congregation for not being vigilant enough as they performed the most peaceful of acts. The real weapon we have to find a way to disarm is the hatred that assaulted them.

After all shootings, there is dissension. Restrict guns. Don’t restrict guns because someone will use a knife, a truck, a pipe bomb like the 14 that were mailed to current and former leaders this week.

Let’s be honest. That’s true, because hatred flows like water, finding cracks and filling spaces. Hatred finds a way.

“This wicked act of mass murder is pure evil, hard to believe and frankly something that is unimaginable,” Trump said as he addressed the FFA in Indianapolis, adding, “We condemn the historic evil of anti-Semitism.”

But it isn’t unimaginable. It is comparable. It is dangerously commonplace. It is so very imaginable that the synagogue has conducted active shooter drills in the past, according to the congregation’s former rabbi.

It is imaginable because hatred is rapidly becoming America’s first language, under the guise of free speech and pretending to be about liberty.

Cesar Sayoc, the man accused Friday of mailing bombs, liked a Facebook page titled “Kill George Soros,” the Jewish billionaire who was one of the targets of the attacks. The suspect in the synagogue shooting is Robert Bowers, who is a member of Gab, a social media site “that champions free speech,” according to USA Today. His profile proclaims Jews are “the children of Satan.”

We need to stop expressing sorrow, offering thoughts and prayers and having moments of silence. All of those sentiments have lost their meaning through overuse. No, we need solutions and action to quell the division and rhetoric that is the battery powering hatred.

But we will no doubt see more bullets, more blood and more dead before that happens.