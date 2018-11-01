Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Editorials

Laurels & lances: Tree of Life shooting

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, 4:33 p.m.
Emily Hetzel, of Squirrel Hill, (right) reacts emotionally while visiting the sidewalk memorial at Tree of Life Congregation with her sister, Jennifer Gear, of Boston, (left) on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 in Squirrel Hill. Gear grew up with her sister in Squirrel Hill, but came to Pittsburgh to pay her respects. 'I just got up from my desk, I don’t even know what I packed and just got on a plane and came,' said Gear, who is not Jewish. 'I grew up with this community.'
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Emily Hetzel, of Squirrel Hill, (right) reacts emotionally while visiting the sidewalk memorial at Tree of Life Congregation with her sister, Jennifer Gear, of Boston, (left) on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 in Squirrel Hill. Gear grew up with her sister in Squirrel Hill, but came to Pittsburgh to pay her respects. 'I just got up from my desk, I don’t even know what I packed and just got on a plane and came,' said Gear, who is not Jewish. 'I grew up with this community.'

Updated 16 hours ago

Lance: To unthinking hatred and unfeeling malice, like that exhibited by Squirrel Hill shooter.

Laurel: To the people who were there to help. There is nothing more that we can say. Pittsburgh police rushed into danger with the only goal being the safety of the community. Six officers were injured in the course of that. But they aren’t the only ones who were part of it.

It started with the emergency communications personnel who took the 911 calls. There were the medical workers on the scene, including armed paramedics who follow SWAT and police for rapid response.

There were the doctors and nurses at the hospitals who took care of the injured, including the gunman. There were, in particular, the Jewish members of the staff at Allegheny General Hospital , who treated the suspect’s wounds while he ranted “Kill all the Jews!”

Laurel: To the people who did their jobs, no matter how hard they were. The emotion in the voices and manner of Pittsburgh officials as they spoke to the world showed that, no matter how professional they were, the tragedy rocked them.

Laurel: To the people who held each other while they grieved. The community of Squirrel Hill and the concentric circles of neighborhoods moving outward through southwestern Pennsylvania showed that if there is anything stronger than steel, it’s the clasped hands and locked arms of neighbors in a time of need.

Laurel: To the people who tried to find new ways to help. In a community of kids being bombarded with a terrible tragedy, the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh opened their doors for kids to come and experience and play for free. Others brought out therapy dogs and animals to help Squirrel Hill residents find comfort in a warm friend that had no problem being used as a living, breathing teddy bear. That’s not even mentioning the thousands and thousands of dollars raised by those who wanted to help and didn’t know what to do other than opening a wallet.

Lance: To the people who want this to be something it is not. It is not your political moment. It is not your opportunity to be offended. It is not your chance to graft your cause onto someone else’s pain.

And it is most definitely not the time for more hatred to grow out of the spilled blood in a holy space.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me