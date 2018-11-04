Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Michelle Malkin: Unvetted illegals threaten public health

Michelle Malkin | Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, 8:03 p.m.
ISLA, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 04: Dozens of members of the Central American migrant caravan move in the early hours toward their next destination on November 04, 2018 in Isla, Mexico. The group of migrants, many of them fleeing violence in their home countries, last took a rest day on Wednesday and have resumed their march to the United States border. As fatigue from the heat, distance and poor sanitary conditions has set in, the number of people participating in the march has slowly dwindled but a significant group are still determined to get to the United Sates. The U.S. will deploy more than 5,000 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in an effort to prevent members of the migrant caravan from illegally entering the country. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
DONNA, TX - NOVEMBER 04: U.S. Army soldiers from Ft. Riley, Kansas string razor wire near the port of entry at the U.S.-Mexico border on November 4, 2018 in Donna, Texas. President Trump ordered the troops to border areas ahead of the possible arrival of an immigrant caravan in upcoming weeks. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
We live in bizarro times. Suddenly, it is controversial to state obvious, neon-bright truths. Now, it has become newsworthy to observe that illegal border-crossers who circumvent required medical screenings are a threat to America’s public health and safety.

Just look at these hyperventilating headlines and tweets.

From Newsweek, which is supposed to, you know, report actual news of the week: “‘We don’t know what people have’: Laura Ingraham calls migrant caravan a health issue.”

And from The Daily Beast: “Fox & Friends Host Brian Kilmeade Fears ‘Diseases’ Brought By Migrant Caravan.”

This is not “news.” It’s propaganda recycled and regurgitated by lazy political operatives masquerading as journalists. At least the Newsweek writer gave credit to his zealous hitmen sources: “Ingraham’s comments,” he dutifully wrote, “were first highlighted by Media Matters for America.”

MMfA is a militant left-wing oppo research outfit funded by progressive billionaire George Soros. Somehow, not-really-Newsweek forgot to mention this fact. (Alas, mentioning Soros subsidies has also become a forbidden act, but that’s another story.)

The determined intent of these “news” pieces is not to inform readers but to inflame them with the dog-whistle assumption that conservatives, Fox personalities and ordinary Americans who worry about diseases from immigration are de facto racists.

On cue, tennis star and celebrity leftist Martina Navratilova barked at Kilmeade on Twitter: “YOU ARE THE DISEASE! the migrants are not the problem, trump and his sycophants, like you, are the problem. Stop spewing fear and prejudice.”

And former Clinton press flack-turned CNN hack Joe Lockhart wrote: “This is the disease Fox News spreads every day. They are complicit with Trump in trying to change the character of our country.”

Newsflash, fake newsers: It’s neither racist nor xenophobic nor hateful to discuss the impact of unfettered mass immigration and unvetted caravans of illegal border-crossers on our public health.

I find it especially bizarre that some of the same outspoken, big government advocates for vaccinating every American citizen, young or old, against every possible condition, from the flu to chickenpox to HPV, are the same types now howling over the common-sense idea that we should protect ourselves from foreign diseases.

It wasn’t Trump’s idea to build a wall against microscopic invaders.

The Immigration and Nationality Act mandates medical screening exams for legal immigrants and refugees from around the world. The tests are performed by authorized physicians in either the applicants’ countries of origin or in the United States. The process includes “a physical examination, mental health evaluation, syphilis serologic testing … and chest radiography followed by acid-fast bacillus smears and sputum cultures if the chest radiograph is consistent with tuberculosis (TB).”

Legal immigrants and refugees must provide mandatory proof of vaccination for measles, mumps, rubella, polio, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, hepatitis A and B, rotavirus, meningococcus, chicken pox, pneumonia and seasonal flu.

Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control , not Fox News or the Trump White House or any other evil conservatives, reports that “most experts agree that testing for TB, hepatitis B, and HIV should be performed for most new arrivals to the United States. Clinicians should also make a habit of ensuring that this screening has been done for every new non-US-born patient they see, regardless of time since the person’s arrival.”

It’s simply insane to argue we should turn a blind eye to the health status of law-breaking aliens. And it’s treachery, yes, treachery, for so-called journalists to use their platforms to blithely smear those who dare to question open borders orthodoxy or report the highly inconvenient facts.

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com.

