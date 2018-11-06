Editorial: Another black eye for the sheriff's dept.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

And another Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with a crime.

This time it’s not a summary after a shoving match.

It’s not harassment or failing to obey a traffic control device.

It’s not campaign issues.

No, this time state police have charged Bobby Neiderhiser, who resigned Friday, in texting with a teenage girl, offering her and another minor alcohol in exchange for sex acts.

At what point does the county demand more of this department?

Neiderhiser is now the fourth member or former member charged with a crime just this year, and the allegations are escalating in seriousness.

What started with the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office charging Sheriff Jonathan Held with using his employees to work on his campaign while on the county clock has devolved into his second in command being charged with harassment after an altercation with a union representative.

Patricia Fritz has since been fired as chief deputy.

Then the third highest officer, Captain Travis Day, has been charged repeatedly. There was the incident in February where he was charged with driving in a posted, restricted area behind a state police barracks. Then there were the harassment charges pressed, and then dropped and replaced with stalking charges stemming from a summer training program at Penn State required for the job.

Day remains on unpaid leave.

And that doesn’t count the multiple discrimination lawsuits the county has settled and legal fees paid for those cases, hundreds of thousands of dollars racked up for a department that Held claims can’t hire enough people to fill its positions .

The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department has a disease that is rapidly proving not just serious but spreading, and that is dangerous.

There is the intrinsic danger of someone in a position of authority, someone with a gun and a badge, potentially exerting authority over someone more vulnerable.

“If found guilty, the charge (against Neiderhiser) is certainly very disturbing,” Held said. “As sworn law enforcement officers we’re here to serve and protect, not commit crimes and victimize people.”

And that is the more intrinsic danger.

What do we do when we can’t trust the sheriff’s department?

What do we do when the people who are supposed to be the authority you turn to in a time of crisis have been accused of not playing by the rules?

What do we do when the people empowered to stand between you and crime are being found guilty?

What do we do about it when they won’t do anything about it themselves?

Held is awaiting trial in his case and maintains his innocence. He has declined to resign his position.

But in 2013, during his first term as sheriff, when a deputy was arrested on drug charges, Held called the incident “a black eye on the office.”

The office’s eyes are now swollen shut. Something has to be done.