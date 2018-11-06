Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Editorial: Another black eye for the sheriff's dept.

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, 5:33 p.m.
Sheriff Jonathan Held escorts Lindsey Wright, of Clairton, into the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, on Thursday, June 15, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Sheriff Jonathan Held escorts Lindsey Wright, of Clairton, into the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

Updated 33 minutes ago

And another Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with a crime.

This time it’s not a summary after a shoving match.

It’s not harassment or failing to obey a traffic control device.

It’s not campaign issues.

No, this time state police have charged Bobby Neiderhiser, who resigned Friday, in texting with a teenage girl, offering her and another minor alcohol in exchange for sex acts.

At what point does the county demand more of this department?

Neiderhiser is now the fourth member or former member charged with a crime just this year, and the allegations are escalating in seriousness.

What started with the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office charging Sheriff Jonathan Held with using his employees to work on his campaign while on the county clock has devolved into his second in command being charged with harassment after an altercation with a union representative.

Patricia Fritz has since been fired as chief deputy.

Then the third highest officer, Captain Travis Day, has been charged repeatedly. There was the incident in February where he was charged with driving in a posted, restricted area behind a state police barracks. Then there were the harassment charges pressed, and then dropped and replaced with stalking charges stemming from a summer training program at Penn State required for the job.

Day remains on unpaid leave.

And that doesn’t count the multiple discrimination lawsuits the county has settled and legal fees paid for those cases, hundreds of thousands of dollars racked up for a department that Held claims can’t hire enough people to fill its positions .

The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department has a disease that is rapidly proving not just serious but spreading, and that is dangerous.

There is the intrinsic danger of someone in a position of authority, someone with a gun and a badge, potentially exerting authority over someone more vulnerable.

“If found guilty, the charge (against Neiderhiser) is certainly very disturbing,” Held said. “As sworn law enforcement officers we’re here to serve and protect, not commit crimes and victimize people.”

And that is the more intrinsic danger.

What do we do when we can’t trust the sheriff’s department?

What do we do when the people who are supposed to be the authority you turn to in a time of crisis have been accused of not playing by the rules?

What do we do when the people empowered to stand between you and crime are being found guilty?

What do we do about it when they won’t do anything about it themselves?

Held is awaiting trial in his case and maintains his innocence. He has declined to resign his position.

But in 2013, during his first term as sheriff, when a deputy was arrested on drug charges, Held called the incident “a black eye on the office.”

The office’s eyes are now swollen shut. Something has to be done.

Related Content
Former Westmoreland County sheriff's deputy charged with asking teen girl for sex
A former Westmoreland County Sheriff's Department deputy was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of corruption of minors for allegedly exchanging text messages with a 15-year-old ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me