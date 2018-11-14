Editorial: Pittsburgh needs to show HQ2 bid

How much New York and Virginia offered Amazon for the HQ2 centers doesn’t change what Pittsburgh had on the table.

But Mayor Bill Peduto wants to see those bids before he releases what the Steel City was proposing to get the internet giant to come to Pennsylvania.

Does that really matter?

Do the people of Pittsburgh really care what tax breaks Virginia was willing to negotiate to woo 50,000 jobs to the commonwealth? Do taxpayers here really worry that much about what concessions or assurances New York was putting forward? Or do they just care about what their own leaders were selling?

Maybe it does matter.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said Wednesday that his city’s proposal was short on money and long on cooperation and equal investment in the community.

He claimed the Big Apple didn’t promise the kind of billion-dollar gift bags that other states and cities — including Pennsylvania’s $4.6 billion in incentives and neighboring New Jersey’s $7 billion mix of state and Newark city enticements — had guaranteed. Instead, he said, he pointed to the workforce as an enticement, realized that the city had work to do to get transportation upgraded to make that functional and was open about the expenditures Amazon would have to make in improving those communities, too.

Maybe the most important thing about the Amazon bid was not what you were willing to pay, but how you were willing to partner.

Frankly, even the most lucrative package put together by Pittsburgh’s blend of public and private stakeholders could never come up with more than Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, might find in the cupholder of his $65 million 2015 Gulfstream jet .

So what could be in that proposal that is worth hedging? The secrecy made sense while negotiations were still happening, and another city might change its bid after a look at Pittsburgh’s cards. But the jackpot’s been won now, and a judge has ordered the release. How does a full glimpse of the winning hands change what Pittsburgh will show?

It can’t impact what the city might propose in negotiations with another employer. What other company could rival an international sweepstakes that played out like a yearlong season of “The Bachelor,” complete with a last-minute twist where Bezos awarded two contestants roses? Is there another company anywhere in the world that could prompt a 200-city pageant with a multi-billion-dollar crown?

“There’s a lot of takeaways from this, and right now my concern is how we can use the information we submitted to be able to create better economic development strategy for the city and the region,” Peduto said.

That’s great, and it’s likely a good blueprint, like the hub of a comprehensive plan for atracting major industry.

But where Allegheny County Common Pleas Court Senior Judge W. Terrence O’Brien said the bid should be released unredacted, the city is saying there could be some blackouts.

Just turn over your cards, Pittsburgh. The game is over and you can still shuffle before a new player sits down.