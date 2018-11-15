Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Editorials

Laurels & lances: Big hearts, big bids, Bell and butts

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, 5:33 p.m.
The Capitals celebrate John Carlson’s game tying goal against the Penguins in the third period during game 6 of the Eastern Conference second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 10, 2016 at Consol Energy Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Laurel: To humanity rising above enmity. Despite the seemingly annual on-ice wars that have resulted in Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals match-ups becoming one of the NHL’s most bitter rivalries, once in a while you’ve just got to tip your cap to the other side. This is such a time.

Earlier this month, the team’s Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation announced the Capitals would donate their half of proceeds from the 50-50 raffle Nov. 6 to The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh to benefit the victims and families of the recent tragedy at Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill. The jackpot total for the Pens-Caps game was $38,570, so the federation was expected to receive more than $19,000.

However, in an equally compassionate display, a Caps season ticket holder who chose to remain anonymous stepped forward and donated his share of the jackpot, too.

Wow! Kudos to both. We agree with the Penguins’ take on social media: “Some things are bigger than hockey.”

Lance: To the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County for dragging their feet on releasing the Pittsburgh Amazon bid.

PGHQ2, the partnership between the city, county and Allegheny Conference on Community that developed and submitted the bid, said that the documents would be released in the coming days. Mayor Bill Peduto said Tuesday that he hopes the city will release the bid Thursday, with the caveat that some portions may have to be redacted.

Taxpayers have a right to know how much money elected officials are willing to give away without their input, and residents — all residents, not just those with political clout or the money to make their voices heard — have a right to be part of a process that will shape their futures.

Lance: To Le’Veon Bell for not showing up.

Laurel: To Le’Veon Bell for not showing up.

Laurel: To the Great American Smokeout. For more than 40 years, the American Cancer Society has hosted this effort. Awareness of its dangers and bans at many locations have reduced cigarette smoking rates from 42 percent in 1965 to under 15.5 percent in 2016, according to the cancer society.

In an effort to help those making an effort to quit, Westmoreland County’s Penn State Cooperative Extension is suggesting, through bookmark and poster campaigns, that smokers take their butts outside. Sparing others’ lungs the toxins, and making it more inconvenient to smoke, may help curb the habit.

The agency is also reminding consumers that e-cigarettes are not a safe substitute. Try the “Four Ds,” tobacco prevention/cessation program coordinator Vickie Oles suggests: Delay, drink water, deep breathe, do something else.

If you want to quit, try making that first step and take your butt(s) outside.

