Editorial: Westmoreland's waiver opens borders

Does every border have to define “us” and “them” — and why?

Right now, you think this is about a border a lot farther away from where you sit. It’s not.

No, this isn’t about Tijuana and a caravan of Central American refugees. It’s about Westmoreland County and a lot of work that needs to be done and not enough people to do it.

It isn’t like you need a passport to get from Allegheny or Indiana or Fayette into Westmoreland. But when it comes to filling county jobs, there are still official requirements that need to be met. The county has eased one of those this week.

Get a job with the county, and you have to live within the boundaries of Westmoreland or agree to move there within 180 days. Six months might seem like plenty of time to pack up and relocate, but sometimes it’s not. There are real estate considerations. It might not be a good time to move your kids out of their school district. What if your spouse has a job where you live and that employer has a residency requirement? There can be a lot of moving parts.

The county said this week the border was getting in the way for some departments in need of employees and at a loss for candidates. Four departments are affected, with 28 full-time positions and seven part-time ones now open to people from Pittsburgh or Washington or elsewhere with a waiver of the residency requirement.

They are important positions for Westmoreland residents’ daily lives, like 18 full-time public safety telecommunications officers or nine caseworkers with the Children’s Bureau. Getting the job done does more for the people who live in Westmoreland than the address on the employee’s driver’s license.

And those part-time positions? It is not surprising that someone would be unwilling to move for less than full-time work.

County residents will still be given preference over those outside the area, but we should remember that people from other places still benefit the local population when they come in to do work. They buy lunch. They fill up the gas tank. They remember they need milk and bread on the way home. They meet friends for a drink after clocking out.

The money paid to someone from Somerset County doesn’t all leave Westmoreland, and a Westmoreland resident isn’t losing a job if nobody local is applying for it.

The argument about global policies versus national policies may be raging on in other places, but when we look closer to home, we have to remember how interconnected we are.

Westmoreland is doing the right thing in ensuring the safety and services of its residents and not letting a border get in the way.