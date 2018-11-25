Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Editorial: Don't let violence go viral

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, 4:33 p.m.
Eleven candles, one for each life lost at Tree of Life Congregation, are lit at a Interfaith Prayer Service inside of the Duquesne University Student Union on Oct. 30.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Eleven candles, one for each life lost at Tree of Life Congregation, are lit at a Interfaith Prayer Service inside of the Duquesne University Student Union on Oct. 30.

Updated 4 hours ago

Bad ideas are contagious.

We see it with drug addiction and suicide. We see it with bomb threats and school shootings.

If there is a way to do exactly the wrong thing in a big way, someone will do it. And someone else will watch. And then it will happen again, and it will probably be bigger or badder.

It happened in Baltimore when a man attending the Hippodrome Theatre’s showing of “Fiddler on the Roof” stood up and shouted “Heil Hitler! Heil Trump!”

Coming fast on the heels of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Squirrel Hill, and at a musical that follows the lives of a Jewish milkman and his family in Russia, the reaction was adrenaline. It was panic and fear and a scramble for the exits.

It is the kind of thing that you want to think would not happen again and if it did, could not possibly happen in the same city where 11 Jewish residents were just slaughtered in their house of worship. But Pittsburgh was the next city on the “Fiddler” touring schedule.

And Wednesday at the Benedum Center, the contagion spread.

This time, instead of a Nazi shout, it was a man with what appeared to be a weapon.

Andre Freeman Jr. was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, discharging a firearm or airgun, carrying facscimiles of weapons, simple assault and risking a catastrophe after police say he began waving a black BB gun and firing it at the crowd.

No one was hurt, but the real risk may be less about what was in his hand than what was in the air.

Fear and violence have become viral, spreading like the flu but with no way to innoculate ourselves against infection.

We have to take steps, and if we can’t find a cure, let’s find a prevention. Instead of covering your mouth to cough, let’s cover it when we fight the urge to say something we can’t take back. Instead of being careful about exposure to germs, let’s be careful about exposure to hatred.

And as with any infection, don’t let it fester. Get help, or get help for someone in need.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me