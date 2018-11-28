Editorial: Kathleen Kane's day has come

Justice delayed is justice denied, they say.

It is time for the woman who used to be charged with pursuing justice in Pennsylvania to start serving her sentence.

Two years after former attorney general Kathleen Kane was convicted of perjury, and more, in connection with a grand jury leak targeted to hurt a political rival, she is due to finally walk through the doors of the Montgomery County jail and stay there for 10 to 23 months.

Kane’s time in office was plagued by politics and scandal. Her staff changed places in a square-dance of shifting positions. Press secretary was an especially contentious position, with $10,000-a-month flak Chuck Ardo commenting on his way out the door that the office was “an unfolding series of crises that were just never-ending.”

And at every turn, it seems that Kane’s attempt to postpone the inevitable prevented nothing.

Remaining free on bail for more than two years after her conviction was just the most recent example. Kane would have been done serving her sentence by now had she not hemmed and hawed and delayed pending appeals that were finally exhausted this week when the state Supreme Court said no to hearing her case.

This is perfectly legal. Just like other convicted individuals have been able to put off serving a sentence after conviction while going through the appeals process, it is allowed. It’s just not exactly the norm. Ask almost anybody at any other county jail, where many are not just there while an appeal is progressing but while a trial is pending, too.

But Kane’s delay perpetuated a pattern.

Like a child trying to put off cleaning her room by dragging her feet and holding her breath, Kane wouldn’t step down when she was charged with a crime.

She wouldn’t step down when her license to practice law was suspended in 2015. She wouldn’t step down in 2016 as her solicitor general, Bruce Castor, rapidly moved up the ladder, doing jobs she could no longer legally perform. She continued to stand in front of Pennsylvania, collect a paycheck, keep her twin sister on the payroll and spend most of her time defending her own behavior, whether in or out of court.

“It’s anyone’s guess who is running the place,” Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman said in June 2016 .

Now it’s Montgomery County Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy running things. She revoked Kane’s bail Wednesday and ordered a 9 a.m. Thursday deadline to report to jail.

The correctional facility where she will report has an average population of about 1,800, with more than 300 of those being women.

Everyone there had a life they were leading outside and reasons they might want to delay another day, another month, another year to enter a cell.

It’s time to stop denying justice.