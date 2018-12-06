Laurels & lances: School boards and cold shoulders

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lance : Anyone complaining about the “slow wheels of justice” need look no further than the Norwin School Board.

The directors needed to replace Shawn Petrisko after he resigned in August. They had ample opportunity for three months and many qualified candidates but still couldn’t get five votes to appoint a new director.

So the seemingly simple task was forwarded to the court. Westmoreland County President Judge Rita Hathaway issued an order saying the new director will be selected at noon Jan. 7.

District residents interested in filling the vacancy have until Dec. 20 to submit a resume and letters of recommendation to Amy DeMatt, court administrator. Eligible candidates must live in the district and be at least 18 years old.

The new director will serve the remainder of Petrisko’s term, which expires in December 2019. Here’s wishing the new director isn’t caught in the same political quagmire as the current board.

On the watch : People are weighing in on some radio stations’ decision to pull the holiday classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” from their Christmas song rotation.

“Snowflakes” are advised to get over lyrics that border on seduction as some loyalists see the song as harmless flirtation, a teasing sort of “he said, she said” banter. Critics say it goes further than that.

One line people seem to stumble over is the female’s lyric, “Say, what’s in this drink?”

Granted, the song was written in 1944, decades before the #MeToo movement, long before Bill Cosby was accused — and found guilty — of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home 14 years ago.

And some radio stations are reporting receiving “avalanches” of demands that the song be returned to the airwaves. Some are running listener polls to determine whether or not they play the song.

It can be a slippery slope when books, movies, songs are banned because they are perceived by some as offensive.

Discussion and debate are both healthy. The jury is out on whether the song ultimately will be given the cold shoulder or returned to the air waves with listeners opting to either sing along or change the station.