Editorial: Is hemp's future in food bill?

There was a time that hemp was just a plant, not a political issue.

Hemp was something that was used to make rope or fabric. It was little different from linen or cotton. It was a crop that had a legitimate purpose and was used almost every day.

But that was before marijuana.

Hemp, a close cousin of weed but without the same recreational properties, was a victim of guilt by association. When the Marijuana Tax Act was passed in 1937, the less-fun, more-functional plant was too hard to tell apart from the prohibited plant, so it got the ax, too. (There are also suggestions that both timberers and cotton growers supported the ban for their own bottom line reasons.)

So for 70 years, Hempfield has been a name without a crop to call its own.

The new Farm Bill passed last week could change that as hemp was officially legalized for industrial use again.

This is the first real nod toward anything resembling marijuana legalization at the federal level. While states like Pennsylvania have legalized cannabis for medical use, and others for recreation, the tricky part has continued to be that federal law still outlawed it. A 2014 Farm Bill did authorize growth for research, but this bill is the next evolution.

Westmoreland, Somerset and Washington counties are all homes to some of those research projects as authorized in Pennsylvania since Gov. Tom Wolf moved forward with the Industrial Hemp Research Pilot Program in 2017.

It’s puzzling why it has taken longer to legalize a product that doesn’t have pharmaceutical properties than it has to open the door for its lookalike cousin. It is, however, promising to see new opportunities opening up in Pennsylvania for both farmers and industry.

The question is how long will it take for those opportunities to grow.

The Wolf administration seems to have moved faster on developing research for marijuana than for hemp, and on developing business opportunities for one plant than the other. Pennsylvania is actually noted for its progression on marijuana research .

The legalization of something that seems like it never needed to be outlawed is to be applauded. A little progress is better than none. It just seems like a very slow burn.