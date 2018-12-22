Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Editorials

Editorial: Syrian troop moves not a game

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, 4:33 p.m.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 28, 2017 US forces, accompanied by Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters, drive their armoured vehicles near the northern Syrian village of Darbasiyah, on the border with Turkey. - The United States is preparing to withdraw its troops from Syria, US media reported on December 19, 2018, a major move that throws into question America's role in the region. (Photo by DELIL SOULEIMAN / AFP)DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
Updated 8 hours ago

“He just refounded ISIS.”

Those words came from “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade on Friday.

In what has been a tumultuous week of twists and turns in the Donald Trump White House, those four words may have been a sucker punch from a corner where the president has always found a friend.

Kilmeade was speaking with press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The interview came in the wake of Trump’s announcement of removal of U.S. forces from Syria and the morning after Secretary of Defense James Mattis announced his resignation.

The push-back on Trump’s Syrian reversal has not just been alarming for Democrats. It has been received with shock and opposition by a number of Republicans who aren’t Fox News personalities.

Sen. Lindsey Graham is sometimes called “the Trump whisperer,” a tribute to the close relationship he has developed with the president since the 2016 election. He is a frequent golf buddy and sounding board. On Friday, he said he will be holding hearings on the Syrian withdrawal and expressed concern for draw-downs in Afghanistan.

“I dare anybody to say that ISIS-K is defeated in Afghanistan,” Reuters quoted Graham, whose words mirrored Trump’s on announcing the Syria decision.

“We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency,” the president tweeted Wednesday.

Experts have questioned the instability the withdrawal could cause in the Middle East, while others worry about the enthusiastic support the move garnered from Russia. Kilgore’s statement hearkened back to Trump’s own condemnation of President Barack Obama as the “founder of ISIS” for a premature withdrawal.

It seems that while Trump will be facing a divided legislature come January, he is beginning to face other divides within areas that seemed safer from opposition.

While experts, decision-makers and pundits all seem to have their ideas about whether the president’s move is the right play, there is one thing that we, here in Pennsylvania, do know.

We know that this is not a game. Our military is not to be handled lightly or thoughtlessly, because they are more than just numbers on a spreadsheet.

When the government announces that 2,000 people will be pulled out of Syria or 5,000 could be removed from Afghanistan, they aren’t just talking about pairs of boots or guns or uniforms.

They are talking about Army Sgt. Jason McClary of Export, killed after an IED blast in Afghanistan this month.

They are talking about Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin of Beaver County who was killed in the same explosion.

They are talking about every man and woman who has given life or shed blood or left behind an arm or a leg in the course of fulfilling a duty.

Those lives and that blood are precious. They are not a bottomless resource, and the commitment behind every uniform deserves to be addressed with appreciation for a cost beyond money or political capital.

