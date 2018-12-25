Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Editorials

Keep Christmas all the year

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
Last week, several police departments brought Christmas gifts to patients in UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh in Lawrenceville. It’s the eighth year for the event, which included 41 police cars and 53 officers.
And so Christmas is over.

Or is it?

Yes, Christmas Day has come and gone, but the holiday is supposed to carry on for 12 days, as the never-ending carol tells us.

But what does that mean?

Are we compelled to give people an assortment of birds, gold rings and musicians?

While observation is up to the interpretation of the individual, there is probably a better — not to mention easier — way.

In recent days and weeks, the Tribune-Review has shared the stories of people who have done what they could to reach out to each other. They have offered strength. They have offered support. They have tried, where they could, to share joy.

Sean Rovers of Bethel Park does not let a brain tumor stop him from spreading smiles to other kids at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. He wants others to join his journey.

On Christmas Eve, South Greensburg resident Kathie Brannigan was giving blood because her Type O is always in demand.

The Vandergrift VFW was serving heaping helpings of love with a side order of dinner as the organization brought people together to celebrate the life and mourn the loss of Kiski grad Army Sgt. Jason McClary.

There were kids who got presents even though they lost their parents. There were veterans helping their comrades in arms buy food. There were students at Penn-Trafford and Franklin Regional holding telethons.

All of these are ways to share a spirit of community, and that goes far beyond a date on a calendar. These are the gestures that let you pull a reformed Ebenezer Scrooge and “honor Christmas in (your) heart and keep it all the year.”

