Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Editorial: Shooting joke wasn't funny

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, 4:03 p.m.

Updated 22 hours ago

“My client didn’t make an actual credible threat.”

Defense attorney David Shrager made that statement in court Wednesday, dismissing the actions of Jason Bowen, 18, of Middlesex as an inappropriate joke.

Inappropriate? Yes. Joke? Not funny.

The “joke” was a Snapchat video showing Bowen shooting a semiautomatic rifle with the caption emblazoned across the screen: “training for prom walk.”

If that was the set-up, where is the punch line? What makes us wipe our eyes, catch our breath and say, “Good one, Jason!”

Maybe it wasn’t meant as a serious threat to take a dangerous weapon into a school dance and enact the kind of mass slaughter we have seen in kindergarten classrooms, high school hallways, movie theaters, nightclubs, bars, churches, yoga studios, newspaper offices, Congressional baseball games and synagogues.

Maybe it was ironic. Maybe it was sarcastic. Maybe it was just an attempt at a joke by someone who isn’t very funny.

But in criminal proceedings, sometimes your intent doesn’t matter.

If you drink and drive, it doesn’t matter if you meant to kill someone. You crash your car, someone dies and you are charged with that death.

Rob a bank and someone accidentally gets shot? That’s second degree murder in Pennsylvania, even if you only wanted the cash and never intended for anyone to get hurt.

Bouncing a check is still against the law even if you just messed up your math. Try telling the IRS you really meant to pay your taxes but just forgot.

Every day, adults are held accountable for the consequences of their actions regardless of the intent. We have to stop teaching our kids that the intent is all that matters because it’s a lie.

Intent is important because it has a relationship to the success of a crime. It might be related to the planning or the execution, or whether a shooter cares more about his target dying than his own survival. Intent is aim and design, but neglect or carelessness can be just as dangerous and has to be addressed just as seriously by law enforcement.

Because sometimes intent misses the mark. Sometimes it hits where it wasn’t aiming, apparently like Bowen’s “joke.”

We don’t have the luxury of shrugging off what might be a joke anymore. Every mass shooting sends people combing through the social media accounts of suspects on treasure hunts for things you wish you knew the day before someone died.

We can’t come together to compromise or even talk about gun laws or mental health or other ways to stop these catastrophic acts of murder and terror.

All we can do is take someone’s own words at face value.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me