Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Laurels & lances: Mobility, community and an Amber Alert

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, 3:33 p.m.
Police say Marjani Aquil (left) was abducted from her Penn Hills home Wednesday. They say Jermaine LaQuay Rodgers, 19, is suspected of taking her.
Police say Marjani Aquil (left) was abducted from her Penn Hills home Wednesday. They say Jermaine LaQuay Rodgers, 19, is suspected of taking her.

Updated 13 hours ago

Laurel: To the Joy Riders. The community biking program wants to bring together cyclists like the Mighty Tri Girls and Total Chaos — two Pittsburgh-area groups whose members train for triathlons — with individuals who have limited mobility.

The result would be almost symbiotic.

Using tandem bikes that have integrated wheelchairs in place of a front wheel, two people would go for a ride. The cyclist would serve as the motor, with legs and heart powering the journey. The rider would get the taste of freedom that comes with a day in the sun and wind ruffling through the hair, something that can be hard for someone with mobility challenges to reach.

The group has reached 70 percent of its goal of $20,000 to buy two of the locally produced bikes for area trails.

Laurel: To the Lower Burrell police for inviting residents to participate in the Citizen Police Academy, and another laurel to any of the 25 residents 18 and older who do attend.

Through March, April and May, the academy will cover aspects of law enforcement like investigations, patrolling, firearms, prevention, community policing and even a mock trial.

Everyone should know more about how our legal system works and what police can and can’t do to keep us all safe. They should also have a better understanding of what individuals can do to make the community a better place and make law enforcement’s job just a little bit easier.

Lance: To history repeating itself. It took less than a year for Jermaine Rodgers to allegedly assault and abduct his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend using the threat of a gun and murder of another minor. The altercation came after a similar incident in 2018.

Police found Rodgers and the injured girl after a statewide Amber Alert was issued Wednesday.

Rodgers pleaded guilty in December to misdemeanors associated with the 2018 incident rather than the felony kidnapping and witness intimidation charges that were withdrawn.

He received a sentence of one year of probation. He served one month and 10 days before police took him into custody following a standoff in McKeesport.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me